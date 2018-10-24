Oregon State’s Katie McWilliams has been named to the 2019 Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award, in its second year, recognizes the top small forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
McWilliams received honorable mention for the all-Pac-12 and all-defensive teams last season. The senior averaged a team-high 32.7 minutes per game in her junior year, putting up 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. The Salem native dished out 130 assists last season, the seventh-best total by a junior in program history.
A kinesiology major, McWilliams shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range in 2017-18, the fifth-best percentage in Oregon State history. She has played in 104 games over the course of her career, and has knocked down 102 3-pointers.