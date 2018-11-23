VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Katie McWilliams grew up competing in free-throw contests, so stepping to the line in a pressure-packed situation is no big deal.
She showed that once again on Friday night.
The Oregon State senior calmly sank two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to give the No. 9 Beavers a 70-68 women's basketball victory over No. 13 South Carolina in the semifinals of the Vancouver Showcase.
McWilliams said those contests prepared her for a situation like Friday night.
“So I was in a lot if situations where I had to make a certain amount in a row to win the competition,” McWilliams said in a radio interview. “A lot of eyes on me and I was a 10 year old. I felt those nerves, I know that situation. … I kept my composure and wanted to knock those down.”
She did the same thing last year, hitting two free throws in the final second to escape with a win at Washington State.
"She's ice," coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview. “She’s been in that position many times and she’s made huge plays. … Katie’s a winner, it’s what she does and there’s no one any coach would want there more than a player like her.”
Oregon State will take on No. 1 Notre Dame for the title after the Fighting Irish advanced to the title game with an 82-64 victory over Drake. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
"We’re excited,” Rueck said. “We were looking forward to this and hopeful to get through it to get to the championship. Championships are fun to play for, I don’t care where you are or who you’re playing against.
“To get to play the No. 1 team in the country (Saturday) is a privilege. We’re excited to go to work (Friday night) as coaches and get our team ready to play.”
In other action, Gonzaga defeated Rutgers 57-40 and Western Kentucky beat East Tennessee State 82-68.
The seventh-place game will pit Rutgers against ETSU, while Gonzaga and WKU play for fifth. South Carolina and Drake play for third.
McWiliams and Taya Corosdale both scored 14 points and scored the last five for the Beavers. Mikayla Pivec had 11 points and Destiny Slocum and Kat Tudor each added nine.
Te’a Cooper led all scorers with 22 points for South Carolina (3-2). Alexis Jennings added 12.
The Beavers (5-0) had a 15-point lead with 6:32 left after an Aleah Goodman 3. But the Gamecocks came storming back with an 11-2 run to get within 63-57 with 3:26 left.
Pivec scored to push the lead to 65-57 but the Gamecocks scored the next six, capped by a Cooper 3.
Corosadle hit a 3 but a bucket and Cooper’s second 3 of the quarter tied the game with under 30 seconds left.
Somehow, Slocum was able to find McWilliams, who was fouled and sank both free throws before Cooper’s potential game-winning three was no good.
“For us, obviously we made a ton of mistakes down the stretch and they made a ton of plays to make it a close game, so we’re just fortunate we made the last play,” Rueck said. “I’m so proud of this team for their grit and toughness tonight.”
McWilliams said despite the South Carolina comeback, she was not concerned.
“Even though it came down to that last possession, those last shots, I never felt worried about what this team was going to do and I knew we would be able to pull it out,” she said.
The Beavers took a 17-8 lead after one quarter as South Carolina was just 3 for 18 from the floor and 0 for 3 from three. OSU held a 16-8 edge on the glass kept SC scoreless for more than 5 minutes during one stretch.
McWilliams hit a 3 to put the Beavers up 23-10 early in the second quarter before the Gamecocks caught fire and hit four straight shots in an 8-0 run.
The lead dipped to 29-27 before Pivec converted a three-point play and Joanna Grymek added a hoop to restore order. Slocum then hit a 3 at the buzzer to cap an 8-2 run and give the Beavers a 37-29 edge.
OSU hit their last five shots of the period after starting 3 for 10.
Corosdale had nine and McWilliams eight in the half while Jennings had 10 and Cooper eight for the Gamecocks.
Oregon State was 6 for 12 from three in the first half after going just 4 for 20 in Thursday’s game against Western Kentucky.
The Beavers increased the lead by a point after the third with a 16-15 edge. The Gamecocks stayed close thanks to a 16-7 edge on the glass. OSU had an 8-2 run to go up 53-42 late.
Oregon State is 0-3 all-time against Notre Dame but all three have been close. The Beavers lost 70-58 at home in 2013, fell 62-61 at Notre Dame in 2015, and lost at home last season 72-67.
McWilliams wants a little revenge.
“This is our time,” she said. “This is our revenge game and you know it can come down to anything. If we play like we have been playing these last couple games, I think it’s going to be a good game for us.”