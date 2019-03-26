Maddie Washington took the pass from Destiny Slocum near the 3-point line then handed the ball back to her point guard late in Monday night’s slugfest with Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
As Slocum dribbled away, Washington rolled hard to the basket.
Slocum saw her and delivered a perfect pass. Washington went straight up for a layup that put No. 4 seed Oregon State up 67-61 with 49.8 seconds left.
“When you have Destiny Slocum, that’s a double team automatic,” Washington said. “She saw me, I called for the ball. She trusted me, she let it fly and I just laid it in.”
It was the Beavers’ largest lead of the game to that point and helped them get the separation they needed to finally put away fifth-seeded Gonzaga and earn a trip to a fourth straight Sweet 16.
Washington finished with 12 points in the victory that sent the home crowd home happy and the Beavers to Albany, New York, and a date with Louisville on Friday night with a 76-70 victory.
The top-seeded Cardinals, who cruised into the second weekend of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, ended Oregon State’s season last year in the Elite Eight.
That late bucket Monday night was a big moment for Washington.
“I think I was more pumped to turn around and see everyone on their feet,” Washington said of the Gill Coliseum crowd. “Just the love and support we get, I think that’s what drove our team, even hyped our team a little bit more.”
Washington, a 6-foot-1 junior, started Monday, as well as Saturday’s first-round tournament game against Boise State, where she finished with eight points in an 80-75 overtime victory.
She had not started since the first Civil War game on Feb. 15 and did not play at all in a loss to Arizona State in the final weekend of the regular season.
In the two tournament games, Washington played 34 minutes, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds. She entered averaging just 4.3 points per game.
Coach Scott Rueck said Washington’s preparation last week was “phenomenal.”
Rueck felt that with the matchups against Boise State and Gonzaga that Washington’s speed and athleticism in the post could make a difference offensively, despite not having the same presence as Joanna Grymek (6-8) on the defensive end.
“But her defensive effort was excellent, I felt, as well,” Rueck said.
Added Taya Corosdale: “I think she brings a different level on defense being more versatile and more able to guard more versatile post players and I think that’s really what we need when it’s those types of lineup.”
Senior Katie McWilliams said that the biggest intangible Washington brings to the floor is her energy.
“She really just boosts us up and she’s always got that positive attitude reminding us that we’ve got this,” McWIlliams said. “It’s been a joy to be her teammate. She’s had some ups and downs this season but for her to step up like she has just these last couple games is huge for us.”
While it had been a while, Washington is no stranger to the starting lineup as she made 16 starts heading into the tournament.
However, her playing time over the past seven games had diminished. She played just 21 total minutes over a four-game stretch against Oregon (twice), USC and UCLA before not playing at all against Arizona State.
She never let that discourage her.
“I think I’ve just had the mentality so far that you have to be what the team needs and if the team needs five minutes or the team needs 35 minutes you have to do whatever this team needs,” Washington said. “I think having that mentality is an easy way to stay positive and (Monday) I was just what the team needed.”
Seeing Washington have such an impact brought a smile to Rueck’s face.
“As a teacher you can’t wait for moments like this where you get to see them achieve on the big stage that they have prepared so long for,” Rueck. “What can you say, super happy for her.”