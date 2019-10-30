Kat Tudor saw her phone ringing around 8:30 last Thursday morning and just couldn’t answer it. She had a feeling there would be bad news on the other end.
So she waited and drove to Oregon State for class before she was willing to learn her fate.
The news, as she feared, was indeed bad.
Her petition for a redshirt for last season due to the torn ACL she suffered in the Pac-12 opener on Jan. 4 against Washington State had been denied.
So much went through her mind after hearing the outcome.
“It was more like that’s what I was kind of holding on to when I got injured, that news that I might possibly get it back,” Tudor said Wednesday afternoon.
It took a while for an obviously disappointed Tudor to come to grips with her future being limited to just one season.
“That kind of crushed a lot of things and for two days straight I didn’t talk to anybody besides my parents,” Tudor said. “I didn’t really talk to any of my friends, I just kind of pushed away a little bit."
She then realized she needed to let the people closest to her know what was happening.
“Obviously it’s a little better now, I’m feeling a lot better,” Tudor said. “But yeah it was rough, a lot of things were kind of going through my mind.”
While she says she’s coming to grips with the decision, it’s still not easy.
“I’m not at peace with it, at all,” she said. “I wrote a very good letter, I thought. I was very confident in it with what I had to say. I put kind of everything in there, what I was feeling, the whole process.
“But I’m putting it aside right now and I can’t worry about that. I know that whatever happens there is a bigger purpose, there is a plan, God does have a plan. I can’t keep worrying about it I need to live in the present now.”
The present, for Tudor, is to continue rehabbing her knee and work her way back onto the court as soon as she is ready both physically and mentally.
She is committed to playing this year, her senior campaign, instead of sitting out and returning for the entire 2020-21 season.
“For a split second I did honestly think should I play this year?” she said. “But I’m not going to not play. I have to do this for my team. I’m still going to take the time for my knee to heal.”
The hardest part of the decision is that Tudor, who played in 12½ games last year and just over the 30-percent limit to qualify for an injury redshirt, feels her college career has been cut short by almost a full year.
“Being robbed 21 games in more than half your year, almost the whole year, is very disappointing and very hard on me,” she said. “(College) is like a lot of the peak for women’s basketball players. … Being robbed is very hard because I have worked my whole life to be at this spot.”
Tudor said she wasn’t really given a reason but she hasn’t met with Kyle Pifer with the OSU Compliance department yet but will soon once she is in a better place.
“All my respect to him,” Tudor said. “He fought so hard for this and I really appreciate that. He said he’s always open to talk and stuff so I’ll ask him questions when I’m ready. I’m getting to that point of what did I do wrong? I know I played over the games but I thought my case was pretty good.”