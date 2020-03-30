OSU women's basketball: Kampschroeder commits to Beavers

Oregon State’s women’s basketball program got some big news Monday when Greta Kampschroeder announced she is committed to the Beavers.

Kampschroeder tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey.”

Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit who comes in at No. 12 on ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranking for the class of 2021.

Listed at 6-foot, Kampschroeder, from Naperville, Illinois, is the No. 4 guard according to ESPN. She was also considering Stanford and Iowa.

The latest evaluation from ESPN said: "Skilled guard with versatility, size in the back court; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ, knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021."

The Beavers will lose both Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman after next season, opening up an opportunity for Kampschroeder to make an impact immediately.

Another five-star guard, Sasha Goforth, will join the program for next season. She was rated the No. 15 player for the 2020 class.

