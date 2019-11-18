Taylor Jones said back in July her goal for the season was to be the freshman of the year in the Pac-12.
So far the 6-foot-4 center is off to a promising start in reaching that goal. Jones was named the conference’s women's basketball freshman of the week for the second straight week. She joins Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese and Mikayla Pivec as the only Beavers to win the award twice in the same season.
Jones shook off a slow start to the week as she battled foul trouble and scored just six points in 12 minutes against University of the Pacific.
However, she had 24 points and nine rebounds in a win over then-No. 18 DePaul in the semifinals of the Preseason WNIT.
She added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in Sunday’s victory over Missouri State in the title game.
Jones is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds a game through her first four games. She is second in the conference in blocked shots (nine) behind teammate and fellow freshman Kennedy Brown (10).
The Beavers remained No. 7 in The Associated Press poll this week and return to action at home against Southern Utah at 11 a.m. Thursday in the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.