OSU women's basketball: Jones' career day helps ead Beavers to blowout win in Hawaii

MAUI — Freshman Taylor Jones had a double-double by halftime and set a new career high in points as the No. 4 Oregon State women’s basketball team cruised to a 91-57 victory over Northern Arizona at the Maui Jim Maui Classic late Wednesday night.
Jones finished with 25 points and tied her career-best with 13 rebounds while playing just 22 minutes.
“It's a nice weapon to have a big inside that you can count on those hands and you know most the time that ball goes down for her and even if she doesn’t hit the first opportunity, the second one’s probably going down,” coach Scott Rueck said. “… And so we knew that was an advantage for us in this game and the team did a great job finding her and she was relentless in getting position early, and really gave us an advantage that we needed.
Mikayla Pivec added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists while also sitting out the final period.
Destiny Slocum chipped in 13 points and Maddie Washington joined them in double figured with 12. Kat Tudor added nine.
Jones was a sensational 12 for 18 from the floor and added three assists and no turnovers.
The Beavers are now 10-0 and have tied the best start in program history. OSU was 10-0 to begin the 2014-15 season before losing at then-No. 8 Tennessee.
Oregon State takes on BYU at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the finale of the two-game tournament. BYU defeated San Jose State 75-56 as Paisley Johnson leading the way with 20 points for the Cougars.
“They've got a 6-7 player on the inside and we haven't seen tall, at least not like that since Team USA anyway, so that will be a good test,” Rueck said. “But they're just a very disciplined, organized team. It's going to be a hard fought game all the way through. You just expect a great defensive battle. We're going to have to execute offensively throughout the game. It's going to be a fun test for us and exactly what we need as we move toward Pac-12 play.”
The Beavers jumped out to a 10-0 lead on 3-pointers by Slocum and Pivec and two hoops inside from Jones. But after a 5-for-7 start from the field, the Beavers were just 1 of their next 12 and finished the quarter 8 for 23 but did lead 21-10.
The Lumberjacks scored the first four points of the second before a 7-0 run capped by an Aleah Goodman 3 restored order with 6:08 left in the half.
Slocum capped the half with a 3 in the closing seconds that gave the Beavers their largest lead in the first 20 minutes at 49-27.
Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds at the break and Pivec had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Beavers were 19 for 41 from the field and made 6 of 18 3s in the half while winning the rebounding margin 32-8.
The second half was more of the same as the Beavers built a 74-43 edge after three quarters thanks to an 11-for-17 shooting performance from the field. Patricia Morris beat the buzzer for a layup.
The Beavers finished 38 for 72 from the field overall and 10 for 28 from 3. They also dominated on the glass 54-20.
