OSU women's basketball: Ionescu, Pivec leave lasting marks on their respective programs

“She's just that team player where she can involve everyone, but then she can also take over if she needs to. So just that competitiveness that's inside of her and she just brings it out for everyone.”

That ability to take over a game or facilitate for her teammates makes it tough on a defense.

“She is someone you kind of have to pick your poison around but she's a player that you have to have your full defense ready for,” Goodman said. “It's going to take everyone. It's not just going to be one-on-one against her, it's got to be one-on-five and your whole defense has to be set and ready for her.”

Tudor knew Ionescu would have the type of career she has had when she signed with Oregon.

“A lot of people had their doubts but I'm the first person to back Sabrina up because I played with her, and I know her,” Tudor said. “She's a cool person, she's a go-getter. I had no doubt she would be this good and come this far.”

While Ionescu will be the most decorated player to take the court on Friday, and again when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Gill Coliseum, she is not the only one that will have left an indelible mark on her respective program.