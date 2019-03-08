LAS VEGAS — Last year, Oregon State’s upset loss in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament to Arizona State in the quarterfinals fueled an NCAA tournament run that led to the Elite Eight.
The Beavers hope history repeats itself.
Third-seeded Oregon State went ice cold in the last 25 minutes and fell victim to a major upset on Friday night as the No. 11-seeded Washington Huskies shocked the Beavers with a 68-67 victory that had numerous dramatic moments in the closing seconds.
Oregon State bows out of the Pac-12 tournament in the quarterfinals for the second straight year and third time in five seasons. The Beavers (24-7) will now await their NCAA tournament seeding fate on March 18.
Washington (11-20), who advanced to the quarterfinals with a 64-54 upset of No. 6 Utah on Thursday, will take on No. 2 seed Stanford at 8:30 p.m.
Washingtonians Mikayla Pivec and Taya Corosdale had big games for the Beavers. Pivec finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Corosdale added 14 points and 12 boards. Destiny Slocum chipped in 15 but the Beavers had a hard time sustaining an offensive rhythm.
Oregon State was just 25 for 60 overall from the field, including 8 of 29 from beyond the 3-point line. The Beavers were 10 for 30 in the second half and 2 for 15 from deep.
Amber Melgoza finished with 21 points, Missy Peterson 19, Darcy Rees 16 and Hannah Johnson 11 for the Huskies.
The Beavers took a 55-53 lead on two Pivec free throws with 7:10 left in the game.
But Peterson canned back-to-back 3-pointers and Melgoza added a hoop for a 61-55 lead with 5:18 left.
The UW lead was 64-59 with 41.3 seconds left before Slocum hit an off-balanced layup and Pivec was fouled after a UW miss and hit two free throws with 19.5 left.
Melgoza hit one of two free throws with 18.7 seconds left for a 65-63 lead before Pivec did like she did at Arizona on Sunday and took it inside to tie it with 4.9 left.
But Petersen drained a deep 3 with 2.3 seconds left to give the Huskies the 68-65 lead.
The Huskies rushed the floor and were whistled for a technical foul. Aleah Goodman hit two free throws to make it 68-67.
The Beavers inbounded the ball and worked it up to Goodman, but her deep 3 was well short and the Huskies held on.
It’s the second time a No. 11 seed has reached the semifinals; Washington State did it in 2012.
After closing the second quarter strong, the Huskies continued that momentum and took a five point lead late in the third. Washington was 4 for 7 from deep in the quarter and Megoza’s free throws with 5:48 left in the period gave the Huskies their first lead since the 7:15 mark of the first quarter.
But Pivec scored on a free-throw line jumper and then hit a 3 in the closing seconds to tie the game at 51-all heading to the fourth.
The Beavers were just 6 for 18 in the third quarter and only 2 for 10 from 3.
Oregon State closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run and scored the first seven of the second to take a 28-15 lead.
The Huskies cut the deficit to eight before the Beavers pushed it back to 13 on a Slocum 3.
After a Pivec free throw with 4:44 left, the Beavers didn’t score again and Washington closed on a 10-0 run to get within 37-33.
Rees scored 14 points to lead the Huskies while Slocum had 13 for the Beavers.
The Beavers were 15 for 30 from the field, including 6 for 14 from 3 while the Huskies were 13 for 34 and 6 for 16.
Both teams started off the game hot. The Beavers were 6 for 8 and 3 for 3 on 3s to lead 15-13 at the first-quarter media break. The Huskies were 5 for 11 and 3 for 6 from deep.
Both teams cooled off and a 6-0 run by the Beavers gave them a 21-15 lead. OSU finished 9 for 17 from the field while the Huskies dipped to 6 for 18.