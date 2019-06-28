Former Oregon State standouts Ruth Hamblin and Jamie (Weisner) Scott will both represent Canada at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Ranked a program-high fifth in the FIBA World Ranking, Canada travels to Lima looking to defend its gold medal from the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.
Canada is in Group A and will face Brazil (Aug. 6), Paraguay (Aug. 7) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 8) in the preliminary round. Hamblin and Scott will be joined in Lima by current Beaver Mikayla Pivec, who will be representing the USA.
Hamblin was the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year in her junior and senior seasons at Oregon State. She holds the Pac-12 record for career blocked shots, and ended her career 10th in NCAA history in that statistic. Hamblin also holds Oregon State’s career and single season records for rebounds, and is among the top-10 scorers in program history.
Scott was named a WBCA All-American her senior year, as well as Pac-12 player of the year. A guard, she was a two-time all-Pac-12 honoree, and finished her career with 1,777 career points, the seventh best total in school history and the No. 37 total in the history of the Pac-12. Scott is also among the top-10 in Pac-12 history in career 3-pointers.
Hamblin and Scott led the Beavers to a Final Four their senior season, and were selected with back-to-back picks in the second round of the 2016 WNBA Draft.
Simmons heads to Italy
Jasmine Simmons will represent Australia at the 30th World University Games, which begin Wednesday in Naples, Italy.
Simmons joins an 11-player squad nicknamed the Emerging Opals. The team will open its tournament against Finland at 4 a.m., before facing Canada on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. The Emerging Opals will wrap up group play against China at 1:30 a.m. on July 5. Elimination rounds begin July 7.
The World University Games is the largest multi-sport event apart from the Olympic Games and features almost 10,000 athletes who are currently completing university studies competing across 18 disciplines. Simmons will join the likes of former Beavers Sydney Wiese and Hamblin, who competed in the event in 2015.
Simmons has previously represented her country at the youth level, captaining the Australian U-17 team to a FIBA World Championship. The 2016-17 New South Wales Player of the Year has also represented the Aussies in 3x3 competitions.
The guard is coming off her freshman campaign at Oregon State, a season that saw her play in 20 games. Simmons’ season was highlighted by an 11-point showing against La Salle on Dec. 1, as she went 5 for 9 from the floor in the contest.