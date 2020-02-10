OSU women's basketball: Gulich joins Wiese in L.A.; Scott, Gibson to the Olympics

Marie Gülich and Sydney Wiese played three years together in the Oregon State women's basketball program and will once again have the opportunity to be teammates in the WNBA.

The Atlanta Dream sent Gülich to the Los Angeles Sparks in a trade on Monday where she will join Wiese.

Gülich and Brittney Sykes are headed to L.A. for Kalani Brown.

“We’re excited to add two more talented players to our roster in Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich,” Eric Holoman, a managing partner and governor of the Sparks, said. “Brittney is an athletic young guard who puts pressure on the defense, gets to the free-throw line and takes pride on the defensive end. Marie gives our frontcourt additional rim protection and rebounding.”

Gülich will be with her third team in three years as she was originally drafted 12th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2018 after a standout senior season with the Beavers where she averaged 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds and led them to the Elite Eight.

The Mercury sent Gülich to the Dream during the draft in 2019. She averaged 3.3 points in 2.7 minutes a game last season.

