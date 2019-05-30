Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman will represent the USA at the first stop in the inaugural FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series this Friday and Saturday in Chengdu, China.
Goodman, who recently competed at USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals in Las Vegas, will be joined on the squad by Bella Alarie (Princeton), Charli Collier (Texas) and Christyn Williams (Connecticut). The USA squad will be in Pool A to open the event, and will tip things off Friday at 1:30 a.m. vs. France.
Goodman had an outstanding sophomore season for the Beavers, averaging 10.7 points per game, on her way to Pac-12 sixth player of the year honors. The sophomore scored in double-figures 17 times, and earned ESPNW National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 25.