Aleah Goodman took the loss to Washington in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals as hard, or harder, than any of her teammates.
Oregon State’s sharpshooting sophomore guard had a miserable performance, missing all 10 of her shots, including nine from beyond the 3-point line.
Needless to say, Goodman spent the next 15 days having to live with the feeling that she let her team down.
“You’re like geez, I just have to keep this taste in my mouth and it sucks,” Goodman said Saturday. “I was obviously upset, I was mad, I was disappointed with myself because I did feel like I let the team down. I need to be one of those shooters and I was 0 for 10 that game.”
Goodman knows for Beavers to have success in the NCAA tournament, she could not have another performance like the one against the Huskies.
“Because right now we’re playing for our seniors, we’re playing for Katie (McWilliams) and Jo (Grymek) because you win or you’re done,” Goodman said. “I just made it a point to get in the gym, get my shot back and just be more comfortable I guess. Just relax and have more fun.”
While she was able to score a couple baskets in the first half of Saturday’s first-round game against Boise State, she was 0 for 3 from beyond the arc until late in the third quarter.
And by late that means until just before the final buzzer of the period.
That’s when she splashed a 3-pointer with six seconds left as the shot clock was about to expire and got the Beavers within 47-45 heading to the final quarter.
“When it went in I was grateful it went in,” said Goodman, who was 6 for 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from beyond the arc against the Broncos. “I needed something to fall at that point. I made it priority in the first half to kind of get to the basket more because I knew my shot wasn’t falling and I knew I had to step up for my team and hit some shots in the second half.”
That she did as Goodman then went 3 for 3 in the fourth, including hitting both 3-pointers, and finished with 20 points as the Beavers rallied to send the game into overtime where they fought off the Broncos, 80-75, to advance to the second round for the sixth straight season.
“I think getting that first one to go or getting that next bucket after a drought really helps your confidence and she was big for us down the stretch and super happy for her play,” teammate Mikayla Pivec said.
Pivec said the team remained confident in Goodman despite the slump.
“I’ve seen her late nights this week working on her shot coming in to get that confidence back,” she said. “We all know how great of a shooter she is so it was great to see some of those high-difficulty shots go in in clutch time. That was huge for us.”
However, even with all the work she had put in, until that 3 fell at the end of the third, Goodman admitted the Washington game was on her mind a bit.
“I was just mad,” she said. “After working out for two weeks getting my shot right, I was feeling good going in to this game and then start off with a miss. I was like dang, let’s get out of this slump already. The frustration was there but I knew I just had to move past it and just keep shooting.”