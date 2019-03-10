After a wild and crazy finish Friday night that saw seven points scored in the final 4.9 seconds, the Oregon State women’s basketball team was on its way home after yet another early exit at the Pac-12 tournament.
Missy Peterson’s deep 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 2.3 seconds left gave No. 11 seed Washington a 68-65 lead.
The shot came just seconds after Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec tied the game at 65-all with a bucket in the paint.
Then came even more drama as the Huskies rushed the floor and were assessed a technical foul that gave the Beavers two free throws — which Aleah Goodman drained — and the ball.
And while the Beavers, who had to take the ball out under their own basket because they were out of timeouts, got the ball to Goodman for a deep 3 of her own. But it was well off and the Huskies celebrated for good.
“All the credit in the world to Washington, though,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “They played a phenomenal game. They hit huge shots all game long, answered everything we did. I told (UW coach) Jody (Wynn) before the game last night I was impressed by the way they played, not only did they play like they had nothing to lose, they executed, and they kept it up. So it's a funny thing that happens in March, especially in conference tournaments is that you get hope.”
It was the third time in the last five years the Beavers have been upset in the quarterfinals. The other two years they made the finals.
While the ending was tough to take, the Beavers had the game well in hand in the first 15 minutes, leading 37-23 with 4:44 to play in the first half.
But Oregon State failed to score again in the half as the Huskies closed to 37-33 at the intermission. The Beavers also had extended scoring droughts in the second half as well as in games the previous weekend at the Arizona schools.
“We just talked about that in the locker room,” Rueck said. “You can't give a team hope. That's the word of the day, I guess. In a situation where we're in control, they switched their zone and that gave us trouble, and we did not respond to the zone.
“We had some reserves in at the time. I subbed our first group back after a couple — after a couple of their stops, but then we still could not generate offense. We still had a lead, but it was different, of course, than before. So we just didn't adapt to their defense like we needed to.”
The Huskies appeared like they would close the game out fairly easily with a five-point lead with 41 seconds left. But the Beavers went on a 6-1 run to tie it.
“I think as we got closer to the end we were more aggressive because we realized we need urgency, and we should have played like that the whole game,” said Mikayla Pivec, who had 23 points and 11 rebounds. “We attacked, and it was too late because they had gotten ahead of us.”
It was a rough night for both Katie McWilliams and Goodman. McWilliams was 1 for 6 overall and 1 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line while Goodman was 0 for 10 overall and 0 for 9 from 3.
The Beavers were just 8 for 29 from deep as a team.
“I would say it was definitely uncharacteristic to miss that many good looks,” Pivec said. “We got a lot of great looks from the three-point line, but when that isn't falling, we need to attack the rim and get to the X and get layups because we know those are a much higher percentage shot.”
Taya Corosdale, who had 14 points and was 6 for 10 from the field to go with 11 rebounds, said “everybody else just needs to step up and play their role and do everything you can to get a win at that point.”
Rueck chalked it up to the game of basketball.
“There's nights like that,” he said.
It was by far the Beavers’ worst loss of the season — the win was the Huskies 11th of the season after upsetting No. 6 seed Utah on Thursday — and could make the next week a little nerve-wracking waiting to see if they will be a top 16 seed and earn the right to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.
According to the NCAA selection committee’s reveal last Monday night, the Beavers were No. 11 — the third No. 3 seed — and clearly in line to host. The Beavers could drop to a No. 4 seed at a minimum, maybe more.
Rueck stands by his team's resume.
Of the Beavers’ six other losses, all have come to teams that are in a battle for a top 16 seed. The losses are to potential No. 1 seed Notre Dame, No. 2 seeds Oregon and Stanford, as well as Arizona State twice and Texas A&M.
The Beavers also have wins over Oregon and South Carolina.
“So what this team has done, if you look at the success all year long, the resume, I think it's strong," Rueck said. "I think everybody knows March Madness is a bit odd. And you look at this game, look what it took to beat us.
“I don't know. Those things are out of my hands. I don't know all of it. But based upon what this team has done and the fact this is a conference tournament, if we didn't host, I think that would be criminal.”