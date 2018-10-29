Kat Tudor and Taya Corosdale each had breakout campaigns for the Oregon State women’s basketball team last season.
Tudor, then a sophomore, started all 34 games as the Beavers made a run to the Elite Eight. She was second on the team in scoring at 12 points per game and chipped in 4.5 rebounds per game.
Corosdale started 25 games and averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in her freshman season with the Beavers.
While they were shining on the court, both were dealing with injuries that would eventually require them to have surgery.
Corosdale had surgery on her left shoulder in May and Tudor had work done on a knuckle on her right hand in July.
While they had to miss some valuable time during rehabilitation, both are back in practice and ready for the season ahead.
Oregon State hosts an exhibition game against Northwest Nazarene at 11 a.m. Saturday and gets the season started for real with the opener against Cal Poly at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 inside Gill Coliseum.
Both players said there was no way they were going to miss time last season, instead opting to tough it out.
“I wasn’t going to unless I couldn’t shoot,” Tudor said last week. It was pretty apparent she was doing just fine as she hit 41 percent of her 3-pointers (89 of 216).
Said Corodale: “I just blocked it out because I knew that I needed to do what I needed to do for the team.”
While Corosdale said she knew she would take care of it after the season, it was still tough when it became reality.
“It’s challenging mentally but I felt like it was perfect timing because it was in the summer so I wasn’t missing games," she said. "But I was missing that time in the offseason. I was still working to get stronger and healthy.”
One of the hardest hardest part for Corosdale was not being able to build off the success from her freshman campaign.
“I was really frustrated at first,” she said. “But that made me work harder. I knew when I got back I had be ready so that I could play. Mentally I just had to stay really strong.”
Tudor, who had surgery a few days after she returned from taking part in the inaugural FISU America Games in Brazil in July, said having Corosdale going through rehab helped.
It went both ways.
“We shared a lot of what we were feeling with each about how things were going,” Corosdale said. “We rehabbed together and got stronger together. I think that just made our friendship even better.”
Both admit being out and unable to participate with their teammates was difficult at times.
“I kind of looked at it as a way to grow mentally more than anything,” Tudor said. “That was my viewpoint.”
With the season just around the corner, both are trying to work their way back into shape and rebuild chemistry with their teammates.
“It was rough at first because I wanted to be there with the freshmen and everything and have them know I’m there for them, too,” Tudor said. “But it’s hard to do that from the sideline and not actually being in the drills. It was hard coming back, too, but luckily I was only out a week or two into practice.”
Its full speed ahead now for both.
“It’s been fun,” Corosdale said. “It’s great to be back and playing with Destiny (Slocum) and the new freshmen.”
Recruiting update
The Beavers received some good news on Saturday when five-star post Kennedy Brown took to twitter to verbally commit to OSU.
The 6-foot-6 senior from Derby High in Kansas is rated the No. 19 national recruit, and No. 4 post, according to espnW.
Brown chose the Beavers over UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Baylor and Oklahoma.
She averaged 14.4 points, 12 rebounds and 4.2 blocks as a junior.
Brown joins 6-3 post Taylor Jones in the upcoming class. Jones, from Dallas Christian in Forney, Texas, is listed as the No. 42 overall player in the class and is also a five-star.
Verbal commitments are not binding. Players can sign a letter of intent in the early period from Nov. 14-21.