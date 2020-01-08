OSU women's basketball: Corosdale on the road to recovery

Corosdale has tried to provide her input during games with teammates and keep them positive.

“It's really cool to see this aspect of the game because you don't really get to that much when you're playing,” she said. “And so it's just a different feel and I like it. But not for too long.”

Her presence is missed by all of her teammates, but especially freshman Kennedy Brown, who has been forced into more action with Corosdale out of the lineup.

“I miss having her out there on the court and having her in practice to talk to and just kind of get pointers from because she's been there, she's done all the things that I've been through,” Brown said. “… I think she's a big part and she's taking that role to heart and she's really committed to it and she knows that's what she can do to help us right now since she can’t be out there.”

Coach Scott Rueck said he has been impressed with how Corosdale has responded to her injury. She not only wants to support her team, but she wants to learn as much as she can.

“It's been fun to help her through the process and watch her help others," Rueck said. "She's not somebody that's back in the training room, she's engaged during practice, she's out on the court when she can be.