OSU women's basketball: Comeback falls short for Beavers

LAS VEGAS — In Thursday night’s blowout win over Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, Oregon State put together one of its best offensive performances in the first half.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, that didn’t carry over to Friday night against Stanford.
The No. 3-seeded Cardinal were the team on fire as they jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and never allowed the Beavers to get back into it as Stanford advanced to the semifinals with a 68-57 victory.
Kiana Williams finished with 23 points while Maya Dodson and Lacie Hull both had 10 for the Cardinal.
Aleah Goodman finished with 12 points off the bench for Oregon State to tie Destiny Slocum for the team-high honors. Mikayla Pivec had 10 points but was just 3 for 13 from the field.
Pivec set the Oregon State record for career rebounds when she grabbed on in the third quarter, surpassing Ruth Hamblin’s previous best of 1,027. She finished with 6 and now has 1,031.
The Cardinal (26-5) will take on No. 2 seed UCLA (26-4) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night after the Bruins rallied from an early deficit to knock off rival USC. UCLA won the only regular-season meeting between the teams.
The Beavers (23-9) will now wait to see if they have done enough to receive a top-4 seed for the NCAA tournament and a chance to host the first and second round. If not, OSU will hit the road for the second time in three seasons as it looks to reach the Sweet 16 for a fifth straight season.
Stanford was 10 for 20 from the field in the first quarter, including 4 for 10 from beyond the 3-point line. The Beavers, meanwhile, were just 5 for 12 and were outrebounded 11-3.
A Lacie Hull 3 and a Lexie Hull bucket gave the Cardinal a 32-14 lead with 6 minutes, 33 seconds to play in the half, their largest lead of the first 20 minutes.
But Pivec hit three free throws and Washington two more for the Beavers. Oregon State then closed on a 4-0 run as it held Stanford scoreless the final 3:40 of the half to get within 38-25.
The Cardinal finished the first half 16 for 32 from the field and 5 for 15 from deep while the Beavers were 10 for 24 but missed all four 3-point attempts.
Stanford limited Kat Tudor, who hit six 3s and scored a season-best 24 points on Thursday night, to one shot attempt, a wild layup that went in.
Maddie Washington led the Beavers, who had just one assist, with six points in the first half. Taylor Jones picked up two fouls and played only nine minutes.
Dodson had 10 points for Stanford while Lacie Hull and Williams each had eight.
Tudor drained a 3 to open the third and a Jones hoop got the Beavers within nine at 40-31.
But the Cardinal regained control as Jones picked up two questionable fouls and went to the bench with 5:40 left.
Williams buried back-to-back 3s and the Cardinal took a 55-37 lead. It reached 20 before Slocum buried a 3 to make it 57-40 after three quarters.
Oregon State fell behind 60-40 before Goodman scored five straight and Pivec drained a 3 to get it to 60-48 with 7:20 to play.
But the Cardinal answered with four straight before a Goodman 3 cut it back to 12 at 64-52 midway through the fourth. Washington hit two free throws and Slocum scored and all of a sudden it was 64-56 with 3 minutes left.
But the comeback came up short.