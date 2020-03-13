OSU women's basketball: Canceled tournament not the ending the Beavers envisioned

“I know one (Tudor) for sure that deserves an extra year anyway,” he said, alluding to the ACL injury Tudor suffered in January 2019 that caused her to miss the Pac-12 season and most of the summer and fall getting ready for this season. “I don’t know particularly if they would or not, I would assume they would.”

Pivec certainly would as she said playing for an NCAA title is something she has dreamed about since playing basketball at recess as a youngster. While the Beavers weren't going to be favorites, Pivec remembers after a tough regular season with some ups and downs in 2018 that the team went on a run to the Elite Eight in Marie Gulich’s senior season.

That ending “is what we remember, what we cherish,” she said. “So to have a what-if on the end of the season it hurts me and it hurts this team. So if that was an opportunity, I would love that.”

Rueck said there should be open ears to that thought process and he would be in favor of it.

The main reason for the extra season would be so they could finish their college careers the way they had envisioned — on the court no matter the outcome. It would also provide the seniors a chance to fulfill what Rueck said they had prepared for since stepping on campus — to lead the team into the tournament as seniors. He called that their thesis.