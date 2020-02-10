OSU women's basketball: Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Oregon State freshman Kennedy Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the school announced Monday afternoon.

She will undergo surgery in the near future according to the school.

Brown, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward on the women's basketball team, tumbled to the court late in the first quarter Friday night when she went to close out on an Arizona State player.

She was in a brace and on crutches as she watched the Beavers’ game on Sunday.

It’s the second straight season the Beavers have had a player lost for the season due to the injury as Kat Tudor went down in the Pac-12 opener last January.

Brown is the second OSU player to be lost for the season. Taya Corosdale went down in the fourth game of the season with a leg injury. They both play the same position.

Brown had started all 23 games and was averaging 6.3 points and 7.6 rebounds playing the four and the five positions. She was fifth on the team in scoring and second in rebounding. Her 33 blocks are second to Taylor Jones’ 45.