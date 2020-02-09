OSU women's basketball: Brown's status not certain

Brown had started all 23 games and was averaging 6.3 points and 7.6 rebounds playing the four and the five positions. She was fifth on the team in scoring and second in rebounding. Her 33 blocks are second to Taylor Jones’ 45.

It won’t be easy but the Beavers have to find a way to overcome her loss, for however long she is out.

“Everybody’s going to have to step up,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “We’re going to have people that aren't usually in those roles come to new roles and be bigger than what they have been before and have people that just gotta continue to work and get comfortable being uncomfortable. So it'll be new roles and we'll have to embrace that."

The Beavers certainly missed her presence in Sunday’s difficult 65-58 overtime loss to No. 12 Arizona.

Added Aleah Goodman: “When someone like that goes down it takes everyone. It takes everyone to step up, play big. As a team we just have to play big and we didn't do that today, we didn't have enough people step up to play by for us and fill that role.”

Rueck called the rotation funky and hard to manage without Brown's presence. Maddie Washington got the start in her place and finished with six points and 11 rebounds in just over 28 minutes.

"The puzzle was tough to put together today," he said. " Looking back I just wish I could have done a better job of it."

