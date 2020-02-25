OSU women's basketball: Brown coming to grips with season-ending injury

“It took a while to kind of sink in and even going on the past two road trips and not being able to play, I still feel like I'm going to play, like I'm still, you know, doing the same things, showing up to practice," Brown said. "It's still weird not being able to be out there and compete and play with my team.

“I'm thankful that they allowed me to still travel and I know after surgery that definitely won't happen for a little while. But for now, you know, as long as I can I'd like to travel and be there for them.”

Brown has done the best she can to support her teammates in any and all ways possible.

“If that's cheering them on from the bench, then that's what I'm going to do, and just being that encourager, whatever they need at the time,” she said.

Suffering an injury, especially one that will keep a player away from the game they love, is tough on anyone. But even though she’s only been on campus for about eight months now, Brown has felt the support of everyone in the program.

“You know the girls, from the moment I told them, you could tell they were affected by that and just hearing the news, so I felt like it meant something to them,” Brown said.