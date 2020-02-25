OSU women's basketball: Brown coming to grips with season-ending injury

Kennedy Brown admits it’s been difficult to come to grips with the fact her freshman women’s basketball season at Oregon State has been cut short and that she will endure a long recovery.
Brown, a McDonald’s All-American last season at Derby High in Kansas, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee late in the first quarter against Arizona State on Feb. 7.
While she was grimacing in pain on the Gill Coliseum floor when it happened — she went to close out on an Arizona State player beyond the 3-point line and her knee went out — Brown said after the game she thought she would be fine and the injury wasn’t as bad as it might have appeared.
But that wasn’t the case and her season came to an end after starting the first 23 games of her college career.
“It's still hard to kind of process,” Brown said Tuesday afternoon before heading in for rehab. “At the time they just thought maybe I dislocated my kneecap, and so I was like OK, I'll be all right. I didn't think of it as worst possible scenario, I just thought of it as that. So I was hopeful then.”
Hearing the news, she said, was “devastating.”
In some ways, the reality of the injury has yet to sink in. She is waiting to have surgery as she works to gets full range of motion back in her knee, and appreciates that she was able to go on the road the past two weekends to support her teammates.
“It took a while to kind of sink in and even going on the past two road trips and not being able to play, I still feel like I'm going to play, like I'm still, you know, doing the same things, showing up to practice," Brown said. "It's still weird not being able to be out there and compete and play with my team.
“I'm thankful that they allowed me to still travel and I know after surgery that definitely won't happen for a little while. But for now, you know, as long as I can I'd like to travel and be there for them.”
Brown has done the best she can to support her teammates in any and all ways possible.
“If that's cheering them on from the bench, then that's what I'm going to do, and just being that encourager, whatever they need at the time,” she said.
Suffering an injury, especially one that will keep a player away from the game they love, is tough on anyone. But even though she’s only been on campus for about eight months now, Brown has felt the support of everyone in the program.
“You know the girls, from the moment I told them, you could tell they were affected by that and just hearing the news, so I felt like it meant something to them,” Brown said.
Brown said she and Kat Tudor, who tore her ACL last year in January and returned a couple games into this season, have become even better friends. She said it’s been helpful having someone who understands and knows what the process is like to lean on the past couple weeks.
“She texted me and said I was going to hate her for the next however many months because she was going to make me talk to her every week and just check up on me, which is awesome,” Brown said. “I definitely won’t hate her for that. It may be annoying at times but in the long run I definitely appreciate that and the support she's offered me.”
Fellow freshman Taylor Jones, no stranger to injuries during her high school days, has also tried to be a support and said Brown is handling the situation as well as can be expected.
“It's going be hard, I've told her that," Jones said. "I've been through major injuries before and I mean God put me in her life so I can help her or try and help her. … But I think she's going to handle it well, she's going to have a good recovery and she's going to come back stronger than ever.”
In the meantime, Brown has been trying to watch and learn from the sidelines. She has tried to see the things she could have done differently and how others play her position.
“Because when you play one position you focus on that and what I need to do and you know I didn't do this, this and this and I'm not really worried about everyone else on the court,” she said. “But I think watching everyone else and how it works together will be interesting going forward, just to be able to know those things for when I am playing again. And I think it make it even better.”
Brown said she doesn’t yet know what the time frame for a return will look like and that she may have a better idea once she has the surgery, which has yet to be set.
“I've been able to make some good strides and progress right now before surgery,” she said. “You have to get your full range of motion back, which is difficult after that injury, and just strengthening certain muscles. But I think I've seen progress and significant progress in a short amount of time so I'm hopeful for a speedy recovery. I just know I’ve got to get things done so that I can come back stronger.”