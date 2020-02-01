OSU women's basketball: Big third quarter helps Beavers blow out Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-2 run to close the third quarter turned a nail-biter into a blowout and the No. 10 Oregon State women’s basketball team closed out a road sweep of the Mountain schools with a 77-65 Pac-12 win over Utah on Saturday.
“The third quarter it all came together,” coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview. “The defense was there, then the offense was there. We were in attack mode, Destiny (Slocum) got to the rim, Mik (Mikayla Pivec) got to the rim. I really liked the way we played, obviously, in that third quarter.”
The Beavers, who rolled past Colorado 79-52 on Thursday night to end a three-game skid, got 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Pivec, who recorded the 23rd double-double of her career.
Kat Tudor added 16 points and Aleah Goodman 11 off the bench as OSU had another strong shooting performance from beyond the 3-point line (9 for 20).
Brenna Maxwell and Lola Pendande both had 17 to lead the Utes, while Kiana Moore added 16.
After falling behind eight to start the third, Utah (10-11, 3-7) closed to 43-41 on a Moore 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the third.
But it was all Oregon State (18-4, 6-4) from there. Jasmine Simmons started it with a layup before a media timeout.
Tudor and Goodman drilled 3s for the Beavers and Pivec and Simmons had buckets to cap a 12-0 run to take a 55-41 lead. Tudor’s 3 in the closing seconds of the period capped a 30-point quarter for the Beavers and a 62-43 lead.
OSU was a sensational 9 for 14 from the field in the third and was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc while making eight of nine free throws.
Utah was just 4 for 16 in the period from the field.
The Beavers outscored Utah 46-19 over the second and third quarters.
The lead reached as many as 26 at 75-49 with 5:01 left before the Utes began to find traction and used a 16-2 run the rest of the way to make the score respectable.
OSU finished 28 of 60 from the field overall and 9 for 20 from beyond the arc as Goodman was 3 for 5, Tudor 3 for 6 and Pivec 2 for 3. Goodman is now 13 for her last 17 from distance.
Until the closing run of the third quarter, the Beavers had been in a battle.
Utah hit three of its first five 3-pointers with Moore making back-to-back triples for a 14-9 lead.
The Utes finished the first quarter 5 for 7 from 3 and led 24-16. Moore had 11 points and was 4 for 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from deep. The Utes were 8 for 18 overall and OSU 6 for 19.
“We certainly weren’t ready for Kiana Moore to come out and shoot the ball like she did today,” Rueck said. “… That was the Kiana Moore from a year ago that was so aggressive and impactful and so those three 3s in the first quarter were huge.”
The Beavers mounted a comeback in the second quarter, holding Utah to a 3-for-17 shooting performance from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3 to tie the game at 32-all.
“In the second quarter I thought our defense was what it needed to be,” Rueck said. “We were so aggressive in that second quarter. We closed gaps quicker, we challenged every shot.”
Taylor Jones, who was saddled with early foul trouble, had all eight of her points in the period for OSU, which was 7 for 14 in the period from the floor.
The Beavers now have an extra day to rest up before taking on Arizona State at 8 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Sun Devils won the first meeting 55-47 to hand OSU its first loss of the season and deny the Beavers a chance to be No. 1.
ASU plays host to No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.
"It took a great effort today and I like the way on a short week, I mean this team has been, like we've talked about, thrown to the wolves and in a way almost running on fumes after the last three, four weeks of our lives,” Rueck said. “We've had to max out in effort and energy and focus. We've had to grow. And so to come out on the road and play against two teams on their home court, I liked what I saw this weekend. I saw a ton of progress and excited to get back and get at it."