OSU women's basketball: Big third quarter helps Beavers blow out Utes

The Beavers mounted a comeback in the second quarter, holding Utah to a 3-for-17 shooting performance from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3 to tie the game at 32-all.

“In the second quarter I thought our defense was what it needed to be,” Rueck said. “We were so aggressive in that second quarter. We closed gaps quicker, we challenged every shot.”

Taylor Jones, who was saddled with early foul trouble, had all eight of her points in the period for OSU, which was 7 for 14 in the period from the floor.

The Beavers now have an extra day to rest up before taking on Arizona State at 8 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Sun Devils won the first meeting 55-47 to hand OSU its first loss of the season and deny the Beavers a chance to be No. 1.

ASU plays host to No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.

"It took a great effort today and I like the way on a short week, I mean this team has been, like we've talked about, thrown to the wolves and in a way almost running on fumes after the last three, four weeks of our lives,” Rueck said. “We've had to max out in effort and energy and focus. We've had to grow. And so to come out on the road and play against two teams on their home court, I liked what I saw this weekend. I saw a ton of progress and excited to get back and get at it."

