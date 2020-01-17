OSU women's basketball: Bench provides spark in blowout win over Cal

One of the first things Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck talked about Tuesday when he met with the team for the first time following a tough loss at Arizona State two days earlier was that for the Beavers to get where they wanted, they needed more players to make contributions and be consistent in that contribution.
Rueck made sure to give as many players as possible an opportunity to do just that early against California on Friday night.
And the bench players responded in a major way.
Patricia Morris was one of the standouts as the sophomore post scored a career-high 13 points in 13 minutes and helped the Beavers get back on track with an 81-44 Pac-12 win over California in front of a Gill Coliseum crowd of 5,579.
It was the largest margin of victory over Cal since a 68-37 win at home on Jan. 11, 2003.
Now comes a showdown with No. 3 Stanford at noon Sunday. The Cardinal (15-2, 4-1) will try to regroup after an 87-55 loss at No. 6 Oregon on Thursday night.
“Just really pleased with the way we bounced back from our first loss,” Rueck said. “It's never fun to go through that, of course, first time and it causes you to question some things and then you go through a little doubt thing and I thought we had to play through that a bit tonight. But this group has responded to adversity in the past very well, our program does, and this team did tonight.”
Feeling the energy level was “average” at the start, Rueck went to his bench quickly and often as nine players saw action in the first 10 minutes. All told, the bench played around 70 minutes.
Rueck said there wasn't any real rhyme or reason to his substitution pattern but just a feel of what the team needed at a particular moment.
“We've got a lot of good players on this team and so we didn't go very deep last week, a short rotation, and we can't be that way all season,” he said, acknowledging that there are times to go with the shorter rotation. “But not all the time. And this team has a lot of depth. And so I wanted to get to that tonight. I thought our team's been preparing extremely well. And this team does have a lot of, not good depth but great depth. And so it was nice to be able to do that. And they responded well.”
One of the players that responded well was Morris, who has proven herself throughout practice and finally had an opportunity to show it in a game.
“It was so much fun, especially seeing the bench getting super excited when I would score,” said Morris, who’s previous career high was seven at Cal last year. “What was really working was that screen, especially with the Destiny (Slocum), and then the roll was pretty much open. That throwback for the high-low was open all game.”
Slocum led the Beavers (16-1, 4-1) with 15 points while Taylor Jones chipped in 12 and Mikayla Pivec scored 10 for the Beavers.
Jaelyn Brown scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Golden Bears, who are the only winless team in conference play at 0-5. She scored 16 of Cal’s 22 second-half points.
The Beavers shook off a slow start and entered the second quarter deadlocked at 17. They clamped down defensively and the offense got into a groove to help OSU begin to get some separation.
Rueck really switched the rotation up during that stretch and at one point had a lineup of Slocum, Jasmine Simmons, walk-on Noelle Mannen, Maddie Washington and Morris on the court in a six-point lead. Slocum is the only starter in that group.
It worked as the Beavers went on a 14-3 run with starters Pivec and Aleah Goodman on the bench. It was a 16-0 run at one point as OSU went up 35-20. Defensively, OSU held the Bears without a point for 7 minutes and 22 seconds.
“We always get reps in practice with them, too, so it's nothing new,” Slocum said of the bench. “I know exactly what I'm going to get from everyone when they step on the floor. You know, they came out, were tough, made great plays for us. We executed really well on the defensive and offensive end and I mean I was more confident anything when they came in. Nothing really drops.”
Cal’s Brown picked up her third foul with 5:49 left in the half with the Bears trailing just 23-20.
OSU opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run, capped off with a Pivec 3 from the top of the key for a 46-26 lead. Oregon State was 11 for 13 in the period to help the Beavers to a 23-15 edge in the period and a 60-37 lead going to the final quarter.
The Beavers finished the second half 20 for 28 from the field and doubled up the Golden Bears 44-22.