Three of the Pac-12’s top women’s basketball teams will have the opportunity to go up against some of the best players in the world when they host the U.S. women's national team in exhibition games.
That list includes Oregon State, which will welcome the U.S. team to Gill Coliseum on Nov. 4. Tipoff will be 7 p.m.
Oregon and Stanford will also host exhibition games.
The Ducks were picked by the conference coaches to win a third-straight Pac-12 title with Stanford second and Oregon State third.
The U.S. team will open its tour Nov. 2 at Stanford and face Oregon State on Nov. 4., Texas A&M on Nov. 7 and Oregon on Nov. 9.
“We are honored and excited to host Team USA in an exhibition game that will bring some of the best basketball players to ever play the game to Gill Coliseum,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “It will be an awesome opportunity for our players and our program to compete against the best team in the world, and is guaranteed to be a night those in attendance will never forget.”
Presale tickets for season ticket holders will begin Friday with the public able to purchase them starting Monday. Tickets will range from $10-$17 and will be available at BeaverTickets.com or by calling 541-737-4455.
Expected to compete for Team USA will be Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dallas Wings), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx), Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks), Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces).
Also on the roster for the college tour will be Seimone Augustus (Minnesota Lynx), Layshia Clarendon (Connecticut Sun), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) and Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces).
“I have to thank all of the parties involved, the NCAA, USA Basketball, all of the people who worked behind the scenes to get a waiver for us to be able to play a college tour once again,” said USA national team head coach Dawn Staley (South Carolina). “Historically speaking, it has been great for our program to have a college tour. All our past USA teams that had a college tour went on to win Olympic gold medals. So, if we can pull back into some historical times in which we had the opportunity to showcase our national team in this light, women’s college basketball is at an all-time high as far as exposure. This will increase the exposure to women’s basketball. And I’m excited. Again, it’s prep time. It’s more prep time. The more time we have, the better we will perform in Tokyo.”