The Oregon State women’s basketball team will host Duke in a Dec. 20 marquee matchup inside Gill Coliseum.
It's one of seven home nonconference games for the Beavers, who are coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers will open the season Nov. 9, when Cal Poly visits Gill. Oregon State is 4-2 all-time against the Mustangs, including an 80-43 win in 2015. OSU will follow that up by hosting its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game Nov. 14 versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Saint Mary’s will visit Corvallis on Nov. 17, as the Beavers and Gaels meet for the first time since 2012, when OSU took a 56-41 win in the WNIT.
Oregon State’s first trip of the season will see the team head to Vancouver, B.C. for the Vancouver Showcase Nov. 22-24. The Beavers will open the event by facing Western Kentucky, OSU’s opponent in the opening round of last season’s NCAA tournament. The Vancouver Showcase field also features national powers Notre Dame and South Carolina. The Beavers could face South Carolina in the second round.
The Beavers will return home for back-to-back home games, as they host LaSalle on Dec. 1 and Santa Clara on Dec. 9.
Oregon State will host the third Maui Jim Maui Classic Dec. 14-15. The event will move to the Lahaina Civic Center this year, as the Beavers take on Eastern Washington and Texas A&M.
Duke will visit Gill for the first time in program history. The Beavers and Blue Devils met last season in Durham, North Carolina, with Duke coming away with a 72-65 victory. Duke went 24-9 in 2017-18, and made the Sweet 16.
Oregon State will wrap up nonconference play on Dec. 29 vs. Cal State Bakersfield. The Beavers are 6-1 all-time vs. the Roadrunners, and 5-0 during the Rueck era.
OSU’s Pac-12 schedule, as well as TV selections and game times, will be announced at a later date.