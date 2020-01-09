OSU women's basketball: Beavers will face tough challenge in the desert

There’s little doubt the No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball team is in for a tough weekend in the desert as the Beavers head to the Arizona schools this weekend.
The Beavers (14-0, 2-0 Pac-12) open with a 7 p.m. game at No. 18 Arizona (13-1, 2-1) and follow that with a 1 p.m. battle in Tempe against Arizona State (11-4, 1-2).
“Great teams and I think it's going to be good matchups and a good test for us, especially as our first road Pac 12 games,” Beavers junior guard Destiny Slocum said.
The Sun Devils have had the Beavers’ number recently, winning the last three meetings, including sweeping the season series last year.
But first is a showdown against a Wildcats’ team that had won 19 straight games before falling to then-No. 10 UCLA last Sunday and has built quite a following at home.
Arizona has won 13 straight at home with the first six of those coming in the WNIT last season as the Wildcats capitalized on the homecourt advantage of the McKale Center. Arizona is averaging 4,650 fans through seven home games this season.
Arizona coach Adia Barnes challenged the Tucson community to show up throughout the WNIT and a crowd of 14,644 was on hand for the 56-42 win over Northwestern in the title game.
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck, who has helped build quite a following on Corvallis in his 10 seasons, said the Wildcats have carried over the confidence they gained last season.
“That's impressive what they've done,” he said. “And so to capitalize on that momentum, to build a schedule in the preseason that built momentum has continued it. So now we're their first conference home game where they haven't lost in a long time, I mean maybe since our last game, which was a tough double-overtime game last year. And so we’re expecting, obviously, a real battle. But they've done a great job coming off that that championship.”
Rueck is correct in noting the Wildcat’s last loss was in the regular-season finale last year when the Beavers escaped with a 65-60 win in double overtime.
The Wildcats are led by redshirt junior guard Aari McDonald, who is shooting 48 percent from the field and averaging 20.1 points per game. Sophomore forward Cate Reese adds 14.3 points per game and is shooting 52 percent from the field.
“McDonald is a phenomenal player and she's certainly the straw that stirs the drink as they say,” Rueck said. “But they do have a lot of weapons. Cate Reese is a handful inside, their center’s coming along, they've got shooters on the wings. They come in with depth now.”
Slocum said she’s not surprised the Wildcats are taking the next step this season.
“They're a great team,” she said. “And I think they've had the parts they've needed for a while and it just more maturity I think and more click and it's going to be a great test for us.”
It will be another test for the Beavers’ two freshmen — Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown — who will play just their second and third true road games.
Jones is coming off a Pac-12 debut where she averaged 15.5 points, seven points and three blocked shots in earning not only the conference’s freshman of the week honor but also the national freshman of the week award from the and US Basketball Writers’ Association.
“Fortunately they have some very veteran, experienced guards that have been in all these environments to lean upon and that's worked well for them,” Rueck said. “I would expect there's a learning curve just like there has been in anything but I also expect them to rise to the occasion like they have all year.”
Slocum said it will definitely be a different experience without the home crowd in their corner.
“I know it's really hard playing away from Beaver Nation,” she said. “… That’s one thing last year I had to understand is you don't have the same support, you don't have that, when you need that extra fuel, they're not there to pump you up. So learning that everyone's against you, it's just us there. It's going to be interesting for them. I'm excited to see what they take away from it and what we can do.”