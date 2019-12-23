OSU women's basketball: Beavers up to No. 3 in AP poll

Miami, which the Beavers defeated on the road just after Thanksgiving, is back in the poll at No. 24.

The Beavers wrap up the nonconference schedule on Sunday with a noon game against Cal State Bakersfield; they open Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Jan. 3.

UConn is the third team to hold the top spot this season — Oregon began the season No. 1 before losing to Louisville on Nov. 30 — but is no stranger to being in this position as the Huskies have now been No. 1 for the 243rd week.

The Huskies should make it 244 weeks as they are idle until Jan. 2.

“I don’t know that we’re the No. 1 team in the country,” said UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey said. “I haven’t seen enough of a lot of people. But I’ve known our team when we have been No. 1. This team isn’t there yet. We’re not really worried about No. 1 now. What we want to do is give ourselves the best chance to be in position in March."

Dailey and the Huskies should find out more about themselves in January when they face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No.22 Tennessee and No. 4 South Carolina.

