OSU women's basketball: Beavers up to No. 3 in AP poll

Oregon State heads into the Christmas break as the No. 3 team in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll after the Beavers moved up one spot this week.
The Beavers, who are off to the best start in program history at 11-0 after winning twice in Hawaii last week, are behind No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Oregon.
Stanford, which had been No. 1 for three weeks, was upset at Texas on Sunday and fell to No. 5. South Carolina moved up one spot to No. 4.
UConn received 19 of the 29 first-place votes while Oregon had five and Oregon State four. South Carolina had the other.
The rest of the top 10 consists of Baylor, Louisville, Florida State, North Carolina State and UCLA. The only change was Baylor and Louisville switching places after the Cardinals had to go double overtime to knock off Tennessee-Martin last week.
Arizona remained steady at No. 18, the highest ranking in program history. The Wildcats are off to an 11-0 start after winning the WNIT last season.
Arizona State had four votes.
Of note to Oregon State, DePaul stayed at No. 16 despite a loss to UConn last week, while Missouri State dropped just one spot to No. 21 after losing to No. 17 Gonzaga. The Beavers beat both teams in the Preseason WNIT by double figures.
Miami, which the Beavers defeated on the road just after Thanksgiving, is back in the poll at No. 24.
The Beavers wrap up the nonconference schedule on Sunday with a noon game against Cal State Bakersfield; they open Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Jan. 3.
UConn is the third team to hold the top spot this season — Oregon began the season No. 1 before losing to Louisville on Nov. 30 — but is no stranger to being in this position as the Huskies have now been No. 1 for the 243rd week.
The Huskies should make it 244 weeks as they are idle until Jan. 2.
“I don’t know that we’re the No. 1 team in the country,” said UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey said. “I haven’t seen enough of a lot of people. But I’ve known our team when we have been No. 1. This team isn’t there yet. We’re not really worried about No. 1 now. What we want to do is give ourselves the best chance to be in position in March."
Dailey and the Huskies should find out more about themselves in January when they face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No.22 Tennessee and No. 4 South Carolina.