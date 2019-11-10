Oregon State shot nearly 60 percent from the field in Saturday night’s season opening 86-57 women’s basketball win over UC Irvine.
One reason was the ball movement by the No. 7 Beavers, who had 29 assists on 34 made baskets.
Oregon State will look for much of the same on Monday night when the Beavers welcome University of the Pacific for a 7 p.m. game in the quarterfinals of the preseason WNIT.
The winner advances to Thursday’s semifinals against either Drexel or DePaul; those teams face off at 5 p.m. Monday at DePaul.
Also on Thursday, Oklahoma and Missouri State will meet in the other semifinal with the winners facing off on Sunday.
Pacific reached the second round with an 89-60 win over Kansas City on Friday. The Tigers used a 28-8 edge in the second quarter to take control and got 26 points from 6-foot-1 junior forward Brooklyn McDavid, who was 10 for 12 from the field.
You have free articles remaining.
Guards Valerie Higgins (17), Sofie Tryggedsson (14) and Isabel Newman (12) also reached double figures.
The Tigers were 35 for 64 from the field, including 10 for 19 from beyond the 3-point line. Oregon State finished 34 for 57 from the field and went 12 for 24 from deep.
The Beavers also had four players in double figures in the win over UC Irvine with Mikayla Pivec leading the way with 25 points, while adding 12 rebounds and eight assists.
True freshman Taylor Jones had 20 points, all in the first half, and 10 rebounds. Jones tied Sydney Wiese for the third-best debut performance by a freshman; Alyssa Martin holds the mark with 24.
Aleah Goodman chipped in 12 points and 10 assists for her first career double-double while Destiny Slocum added 11 points and six assists. True freshman Kennedy Brown had six points and nine rebounds.