OSU women's basketball: Beavers steal one in the closing seconds

This win will go down in history.
Mikaya Pivec took the inbounds pass from Aleah Goodman with 0.4 seconds left and her push shot at the basket bounced around and went in Friday night to give the No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team an improbable and stunning 64-62 Pac-12 win over No. 19 Arizona State.
The Beavers scored the final four points, all in the last 2.9 seconds, to exact a measure of revenge on the Sun Devils, whose victory back in January denied the Beavers the chance to be ranked No. 1.
After Ja’Tavia Tapley drained a 17-footer with 2.9 left to put ASU up 62-60, Maddie Washington found a cutting Kat Tudor for the game-tying layup. The Sun Devils committed a turnover on the inbounds and the officials put 0.4 seconds on the clock.
Just enough time for Pivec to add another chapter to her storied career.
It appeared the Beavers (19-4, 7-4) were in for another heartbreaking loss to the Sun Devils (16-7, 6-5) after Robbi Ryan buried back-to-back 3s to put the Sun Devils up 54-46 with 6:12 left.
But Goodman hit back-to-back 3s and then went coast to coast for a layup that tied the game at 54-all with 3:36 to play.
Pivec then gave the Beavers the lead with a reverse layup to cap a 10-0 run.
The Sun Devils took a 60-58 lead on a Ryan jumper and both teams turned the ball over before Destiny Slocum drove to the basket for the tying hoop with 8.9 left.
Slocum led the Beavers with 20 points while Goodman added 14, Pivec 11 and Taylor Jones 10.
Ryan finished with 20 points for the Sun Devils while Reilli Richardson added 11 and Tapley 10.
After trailing the entire first half, the Beavers finally got even to open the third as Tudor’s 3 tied it at 35. But ASU took a 37-35 lead on two free throws after coach Scott Rueck was whistled for a technical with 6:57 left in the period. But Slocum gave the Beavers their first lead with a 3 from the top of the key with 5:17 left.
Ryan game ASU a 44-40 lead with a 3 with 2:16 left and the Sun Devils took a 46-42 lead into the third.
ASU was just 3 for 13 while the Beavers were 4 for 14 in the period.
Arizona State jumped out to a 15-4 lead as the Sun Devils found holes in the Beavers’ zone.
Oregon State took a hit with 2:41 left in the period when Kennedy Brown went down trying to close out on Arizona State’s Iris Mbulito. Brown appeared to be in pain and was helped off the court with an apparent left knee injury. She returned to the bench in the second quarter with an ice pack on her knee.
The Beavers managed to get within 20-13 after one quarter as OSU was just 4 for 14 from the field while the Sun Devils were a blistering 8 for 14 overall and 4 for 5 from deep.
Slocum hit a 3 to open the second but an 8-1 ASU run pushed the lead to 29-17 with 7:11 left. ASU was 12 for 18 from the field at that point.
Jones answered with four straight points and ASU called time. Janessa Thropay picked up a steal and Goodman canned a 3 to get the Beavers with 30-26 with 2:08 to play in the half.
Washington and Slocum each had baskets that cut the deficit to three, but the Sun Devils led 35-20 at the break.
ASU was 15 for 27 from the field and had a 16-15 edge in the glass while the Beavers were 11 for 29 overall.