While Oregon State had little trouble in 95-41 women's basketball exhibition win over Union University on Sunday, the biggest area of improvement several payers talked about was the start.
The Beavers scored just 14 points in the first 10 minutes of that win before getting into a rhythm.
“We came out slow and we can’t have that, especially when we get into Pac-12,” Aleah Goodman said this week. “We need to start the game really strong.”
Well, that’s exactly what the Beavers did on Friday in their second exhibition against Concordia.
Oregon State jumped out to a 21-2 lead just over four minutes into the game and went on to a 106-45 victory inside Gill Coliseum.
Destiny Slocum hit a couple 3-pointers and had eight points in the run while freshmen Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown, both in the starting lineup, had four each.
“It was an awesome feeling,” said senior Mikayla Pivec, who finished with a triple-double. “Our defense brought it for us and then our posts were able to run in transition and get a lot of easy buckets. So being able to put some pressure on defensively really got us going.
"It was a 180 turn in terms of how we started.”
Slocum led all scorers with 24 points while Jones added 15 and Pivec had 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Needing one assist late in the fourth quarter, Pivec found walk-on Noelle Mannen open for a 3 and she drained it, her second of the game.
Pivec said she didn’t know she needed the assist for a triple-double when she reentered the game with 4:18 left, but figured something was up when coach Scott Rueck told her to pass it to Patricia Morris instead of reading the play.
"After that two and two clicked together,” Pivec said.
The 3-pointer by Mannen also gave the Beavers 100 points.
"It was kind of like the perfect script on the play,” Pivec said. “We were looking for something else on the play but I got the rebound and she was wide open and hit a big shot.”
Aleah Goodman also had 14 and Jasmine Simmons chipped in 12 as five players were in double figures for the Beavers.
Thanks to the fast start, the Beavers led 32-9 after the first quarter as they hit 14 of 25 shots from the field and had a 17-7 edge on the glass. Pivec was well on her way to the triple-double with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
Oregon State continued its torrid shooting, finishing the half 24 for 42 for a 57-25 lead. Slocum led the way with 19 and Jones had 11.
The Beavers finished the game 44 for 79 from the floor and had 32 assists. They limited Concordia to a 13-for-68 shooting performance and nearly doubled up Concordia on the glass with a 63-34 edge.
Oregon State has one more exhibition, taking on Team USA at 7 p.m. Monday. The regular season begins Nov. 9 with a 6 p.m. game in the first round of the preseason WNIT against UC Irvine at home.