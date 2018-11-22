VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oregon State shook off a slow start and turned up the defense during Thursday night’s opening game of the Vancouver Showcase to advance with a 74-60 women's basketball victory over Western Kentucky.
Destiny Slocum and Mikayla Pivce both finished with 18 points while Katie McWilliams chipped in 17 as the Beavers played their closest game of the season.
“On a night where we did not shoot the ball anywhere near what we’re capable of or we’re used to doing, we survived it with our defense,” coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview.
Rabeem Elgedawy led Western Kentucky with 17 points — only eight came after the first quarter — and Dee Givens added 16.
The Beavers (4-0) will face No. 13 South Carolina (3-1) in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal. The Gamecocks routed East Tennessee State 101-55.
Western Kentucky (1-5) will meet ETSU in the consolation bracket.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Notre Dame defeated Gonzaga 81-65 and will take on Drake, a 69-59 winner over Rutgers, in the semis. Gonzaga and Rutgers square off in the consolation bracket.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Rueck said of facing a Gamecocks program coached by Dawn Staley and that won the 2017 national championship. “ … So it will be a great test for us and we’re excited to get back to the hotel and get to work.”
The Beavers were tested on Thursday and needed some big performances from their two captains — Pivec and McWilliams.
McWilliams heated up to start the fourth, scoring seven of the Beavers’ first nine points as OSU pushed the lead to 15 at 67-52 and forcing a WKU timeout.
The Lady Toppers had cut the deficit to 60-52 before a Slocum hoop and five straight by McWilliams.
Pivec made it 69-52 three minutes later as both team went scoreless.
WKU used an 8-0 run to get within 69-60 before Pivec drained a 3 to seal it.
Pivec and McWilliams combined to hit 13 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 3s, while the rest of the team struggled, going 15 for 40.
“On a night where, collectively, we struggled to shoot the ball, there were our two captains coming through and making big plays for us,” Rueck said. “They hit two huge 3s for us in the second half to separate and then to hold Western Kentucky’s run off here in the fourth quarter.”
OSU finished just 4 for 20 from beyond the 3-point line.
“It was not a typical offensive game but you have to give (WKU) a lot of credit for that,” Rueck said.
The Beavers were sluggish from the start, possibly due to the near 8:40 p.m. tipoff, and found themselves in a battle early against the team they beat in the first round of the NCAA tournament last March.
There were six lead changes in the first quarter and McWilliams hit two free throws in the closing seconds to tie the game at 19-all. It was the first time this season the Beavers did not outscore the opposition in a quarter.
The Beavers used a 22-12 edge in the second quarter, scoring the last seven of the period to take a 41-31 lead into the half.
OSU hit five straight shots to turn a 24-23 deficit into a 34-26 lead. Slocum scored six straight in the run.
Slocum finished the half with 12 points and McWilliams 10. The Beavers were 16 for 33 from the field, including 9 for 18 in the second quarter. OSU was just 2 for 9 in the half from beyond the 3-point line.
Western Kentucky was 13 for 34 from the field with Elgedawy going 6 for 12 from the field for 13 points.
OSU pushed the lead to 55-38 midway through the third.
“That first quarter I thought we were just a step slow in everything and then we settled in and executed well in the second quarter,” Rueck said. “I thought our zone impacted them and then the third quarter was great. We came out of the locker room and I thought we really executed well.”