LAHAINA, Hawaii — Oregon State found itself in an unfamiliar position on Friday night — tied with Eastern Washington after the first 10 minutes.
The No. 8 Beavers led just 18-17 before scoring the next 18 points to take control.
Oregon State cruised from, improving to 8-1 with a 93-45 women’s basketball victory over the Eagles at the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the Lahaina Civic Center on Friday night.
The Beavers will take on Texas A&M at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament finale. The Aggies fended off UC Riverside for a 70-63 victory.
“I thought (Eastern Washington) really defended well and kept us out of transition,” coach Scott Rueck said of the first quarter. “We missed some early shots and it took us a while to get it going.”
Kat Tudor scored eight points in the game-changing 18-0 run for the Beavers, including burying back-to-back three-pointers for a 32-17 lead.
Aleah Goodman had a career-high 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
“I was just trying to get what our team needed going to the basket a lot,” Goodman said. “Our shots weren’t falling early so I kind of made it a priority to get to the rim.”
Rueck said he was unaware Goodman had set a career high but “I knew she had a great game, she was everywhere,” he said.
Destiny Slocum added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Mikayla Pivec chipped in 14 and Tudor 12.
“That’s one thing that is really, really good about this team is no matter who’s not hitting or whatever, someone else is going to pull through and we’re just so deep in that area where it can be anyone’s career night and anyone can step up big for us.”
Grace Kirscher led Eastern Washington with 17 points.
Taya Corosdale added nine points for the Beavers, with all nine coming in the first quarter to help keep the Beavers from falling behind.
“Taya really held us together in that first little bit,” Goodman said. “She was kind of the only one hitting and she did a really good job.”
The 18-0 run in the second quarter helped the Beavers to a 23-10 edge in the period to take a 36-23 lead into the half.
The Beavers doubled up the Eagles 31-15 in the third quarter and then used a 26-7 edge in the fourth for the lopsided victory.
The Beavers finished making 33 of 57 shots after starting 5 for 17 from the floor in the first quarter.
“You look at a night where we scored 93 points and we shoot 29 percent in the first quarter is all,” Rueck said. “We got off to that slow start but I was really pleased with the way we stuck with it, our defensive intensity increased in the second quarter and usually when that happens the ball starts to fall.”
Oregon State has now outscored the opposition 275-122 over the last three games.
The Beavers should get a test against a Texas A&M program that has had a lot of success lately and has last year’s national freshman of the year in Chennedy Carter, who had 26 points in the Aggies’ win.
“She is that, she’s dynamic and an explosive scorer,” Rueck said. “They’ve got size and athleticism so it will have a conference game feel. We knew that when we invited them to be a part of it but we’re excited about the challenge.”
Goodman agrees: “We’re going to have come out really strong, we’re going to have to have a really good start which we kind of lacked this game. But the coaches are going to prepare us really well and we’re going to work hard.”