OSU women's basketball: Beavers shake off slow start, cruise past BYU in Maui Jim Maui Classic

The defense held BYU to 25 percent from the field as the Cougars were just 7 for 28 and only 1 for 6 from three.

“I think it was absolutely a gut check for us,” Rueck said. “You know, shots aren’t falling, you’re not feeling great and then all of a sudden things started to fall, we got that great energy back, the fans got into it. And then I feel like we overwhelmed them a little bit with speed and that’s what we needed to do and so this team has evolved from the past.”

The Beavers opened the third quarter with four straight points from Jones and finished the quarter 8 for 13 from the floor to take a 45-30 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Back-to-back-to-back 3s from Tudor pushed the advantage to 57-33 with 5:23 to play.

BYU scored just four points in the fourth quarter and finished 13 for 62 (21 percent) from the field and 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from deep.

The Beavers ended up shooting 23 for 53 (43.4 percent) after the dismal start and hit 8 of 22 from 3.

Rueck said this was the kind of game the Beavers needed as they are wrapping up the nonconference schedule and getting ready for Pac-12 play.

“They're disciplined, they've got an incredible culture, just like we do,” Rueck said. “You know everybody plays for each other, they care, they've got a good plan, they're used to winning. And so when you're playing a team like that it's going to be hard. And so we talked about it before about how tough we're going to have to be tonight.”

