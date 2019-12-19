OSU women's basketball: Beavers shake off slow start, cruise past BYU in Maui Jim Maui Classic

LAHAINA, Hawaii — A year ago, the Oregon State women’s basketball team found itself down 10 after the first quarter in the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic against Texas A&M.
The Beavers battled back in that game but left Hawaii with a disappointing 76-70 setback.
Oregon State found itself in a similar situation Thursday night against BYU, trailing 11-4 after the first 10 minutes as the shots just weren’t falling.
This time, though, the Beavers mounted a comeback that ended with a victory.
Thanks to a 24-6 edge in the second quarter, the No. 4 Beavers took a lead and never relinquished it as they cruised past the Cougars 65-34.
“That second quarter was neat just to see us compete, to get out in the open floor a little bit, that ball started to move a little better, a little quicker and then the 3s went down,” coach Scott Rueck said.
The victory was the 11th straight to open the seasons, the best start in program history. The 2014-15 team won its first 10 games before suffering a road loss at No. 8 Tennessee.
Northern Arizona handed San Jose State a 67-64 loss in the first game on Thursday. The Beavers beat NAU 91-57 on Wednesday.
Oregon State wraps up the nonconference schedule on Dec. 29 with a noon tip against Cal State Bakersfield.
Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 18 points while Kat Tudor chipped in 15 off the bench and Mikayla Pivec added 13 in Thursday's win over BYU (5-5).
Brenna Drollinger led BYU with 14 points.
Slocum, Pivec and Drollinger each made the all-tournament team.
The Beavers struggled to get going offensively as the game was, as Rueck described it, a “slugfest” in the first quarter. Slocum’s driving layup just over three minutes in was the only made field goal in the period (1 for 12).
Oregon State committed four turnovers and BYU blocked three shots.
The Beavers began to get into a rhythm offensively in the second quarter as they were able to claw back.
A Slocum layup and two Pivec free throws got the Beavers even at 15-all and Tudor’s layup gave the Beavers their first lead of the game at 17-15 with 3:23 left in the half
After A BYU bucket, Oregon State closed the half on an 11-0 run with Tudor and Slocum capping the run with 3-pointers for a 28-17 lead at the half.
The Beavers were 8 for 16 in the second quarter and 3 for 9 from deep.
Slocum led the way with nine points while Pivec added eight and Tudor six off the bench. Freshmen Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown both picked up two fouls in the first half and were scoreless.
The defense held BYU to 25 percent from the field as the Cougars were just 7 for 28 and only 1 for 6 from three.
“I think it was absolutely a gut check for us,” Rueck said. “You know, shots aren’t falling, you’re not feeling great and then all of a sudden things started to fall, we got that great energy back, the fans got into it. And then I feel like we overwhelmed them a little bit with speed and that’s what we needed to do and so this team has evolved from the past.”
The Beavers opened the third quarter with four straight points from Jones and finished the quarter 8 for 13 from the floor to take a 45-30 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Back-to-back-to-back 3s from Tudor pushed the advantage to 57-33 with 5:23 to play.
BYU scored just four points in the fourth quarter and finished 13 for 62 (21 percent) from the field and 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from deep.
The Beavers ended up shooting 23 for 53 (43.4 percent) after the dismal start and hit 8 of 22 from 3.
Rueck said this was the kind of game the Beavers needed as they are wrapping up the nonconference schedule and getting ready for Pac-12 play.
“They're disciplined, they've got an incredible culture, just like we do,” Rueck said. “You know everybody plays for each other, they care, they've got a good plan, they're used to winning. And so when you're playing a team like that it's going to be hard. And so we talked about it before about how tough we're going to have to be tonight.”