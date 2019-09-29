Nine years ago, Scott Rueck was running one of his first practices after taking over the Oregon State women’s basketball program.
Watching from behind was then-athletic director Bob De Carolis, who walked up to Rueck and gave him some words of advice
“He said ‘remember it’s a marathon not a sprint,’” Rueck recalled last week.
“It was one of those moments, it’s your boss having the awareness and the savvy to understand what you might be feeling as a head coach and give you those words that were comforting at the time to me.”
Rueck knew his task of building a winning culture would not be easy nor fast, but as a competitor he still wanted to win immediately.
What a difference nine years makes.
Tuesday officially ushers in the beginning of Rueck’s 10th season at the helm when the Beavers open practice for the 2019-20 campaign, one that many feel could be one of the best in program history.
That’s saying a lot as the Beavers have been to the NCAA tournament six straight seasons and have made four Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and a Final Four in that time.
In nine seasons under Rueck, the Beavers have gone 205-96 overall with a 104-58 record in Pac-12 play.
While Tuesday marks the official start of practice, the Beavers had 10 practices in August and played four exhibition games in Italy. So they are more than read to hit the floor running.
During those practices, Rueck said the Beavers were able to install their system and get the newcomers up to speed.
“They competed correctly and played really hard and worked together well in practices,” Rueck said.
He also likes the way the players adapted to not practicing before the exhibition games and problem solving on the fly. He also loved the aggressiveness they played with on both ends of the court.
“I was impressed with the competitiveness we played with, how hard we played throughout our roster and then how unselfish they were,” Rueck said. “That ball moved so quickly on the court every minute that we played. That’s a really hard team.”
The games also allowed Rueck and the staff to mix and match combinations and have players try out multiple positions.
“This team has a lot of versatility to it, a lot of flexibility in how we can use them so it was fun more than anything just to set a mindset that we need to be adjustable, we need to be flexible, we need to play different ways and it’s OK and that we can and it’s possible,” Rueck said. “I think if you can move players around from a strategic standpoint, I think that’s an advantage.”
The Beavers will be without Kat Tudor, Andrea Aquino and Jelena Mitrovic, who are all unable to compete at the moment.
Tudor is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January. Mitrovic is recovering from a knee injury and Aquino is not cleared to play, per Rueck last week.
Rueck has no timetable on their possible returns.
“I don’t have a clue and I do that with everybody,” he said specifically about Tudor. “When they tell me they’re cleared I get to coach them. Until then, I’ll focus on what I can control and I know they are taking good care of her.”
Tudor appears to be making good progress and joined the team for shooting drills in August.
“I can see it, not only in how she’s moving but also in her face,” Rueck said. “She knows that she’s healed and now it’s just getting the strength back and building the confidence back.
“So I know (in Italy) she would have loved to run out there and play because I know she was feeling good but of course you’ve got to do things right and have patience to where you’re 100 percent. We know that day’s coming, and so I don’t know exactly when, I just know she’s on pace, things look good and she had a big impact over there brought great energy.”