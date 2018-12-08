When Santa Clara comes to Gill Coliseum for Sunday’s 2 p.m. nonconference women’s basketball battle with No. 8 Oregon State, the teams will be coming off almost completely opposite performances.
The Beavers (6-1) blitzed La Salle on Dec. 1, putting up 100 points in a 54-point victory against the overmatched Explorers. They gave up just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
Offensively, the Beavers were sensational from the floor, hitting 37 of 68 shots (54 percent), including 9 of 20 from 3-point range.
Oregon State scored at least 25 points in three quarters.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara (6-2) is coming off a 53-38 home loss to Cal State Northridge. The Broncos were a dismal 16 for 65 (24.6 percent) from the floor, including a 3-for-16 performance from beyond the 3-point range.
Santa Clara was held to single digits in the second and third quarters and had its highest scoring period in the fourth at 13 points.
The Beavers will look to make those trends continue on Sunday.
Oregon State is shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and has weapons all over the court, especially at the guard position.
Mikayla Pivec is hitting 54.7 percent of her shots (41 of 75) and Katie McWilliams 54.2 (26 of 48). Destiny Slocum is at 49.3 percent (37 of 75) and Kat Tudor 44.8 (30 of 67).
Tudor, who has been recovering from a hand injury that required surgery, was 8 for 14 against La Salle and finished with a game-high 24.
And the Beavers love to share the ball, assisting on 139 of 219 made field goals. As impressive as that has been, it’s actually a lower percentage (63.4) than last season (68.1), but some of that is the Beavers have had more easy transition baskets.
“When everyone can touch the ball, we play great basketball,” Slocum said. “When we get everyone involved, they don’t know who to guard. Everyone is a threat on this team and that’s what makes us so versatile.”
Slocum’s addition has been a big key. The redshirt sophomore point guard sat out last season due to NCAA rules after transferring from Maryland.
“Destiny draws a lot of attention on defense and so it creates a lot of opportunities on the outside as well as create driving gaps,” Pivec said. “Having her as another weapon out there to be able to drive and draw attention opens up a lot for our other players.”
Slocum leads four Beavers in double figures with 15.4 per game. Pivec is second at 14.6, Tudor is chipping in 13.1 off the bench and McWilliams is averaging 10.0 per game.
Santa Clara is led by junior guard Tia Hay, the only Bronco in double figures at 13.6.
Redshirt junior guard Emily Wolph is adding 9.3 and redshirt sophomore forward Ashlyn Herlihy 8.9 are next.
The Broncos' other loss came at Pac-12 opponent USC, 77-46, on Nov. 17.
After Sunday’s game, the Beavers will head to Hawaii to take on Eastern Washington on Friday and Texas A&M on Saturday. Texas A&M dropped out of The Associated Press top 25 poll this week.