OSU women's basketball: Beavers seeing improvement on the defensive end

The Beavers have twice in the past four games allowed 34 or fewer points. Since giving up 77 and 69 against ranked teams DePaul and Missouri State, respectively, OSU has not allowed more than 57 points, and that came in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona last week.

Hawaii managed just 32 in Gill Coliseum, BYU only 34 in the Maui Jim Maui Classic last week and Miami, ranked again this week, had just 53 at home.

Junior guard Aleah Goodman said she has been pleased with the progress the Beavers have made in that category.

“We know we have offense, we know our offense is going to flow, but it makes it so much easier when you're getting stops on the other end just to flow better, flow more in transition,” she said. “I think that's been a really big focus for us and I'm really proud how we've kind of responded to his challenge about finding a defense identity.”

The defense was big the last time out as the Beavers managed just four first-quarter points. But they allowed only 11 to stay in the game and allow them to storm back for a 65-34 win.

Pac-12 before January

While the Beavers are taking on Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday, eight Pac-12 teams will open conference play the same day in their “rivalry” games.