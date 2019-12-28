OSU women's basketball: Beavers seeing improvement on the defensive end

With so many skilled offensive players on the court at any one time for the No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball team, it’s no surprise the Beavers are putting up 78.7 points per game.
But under coach Scott Rueck the past nine seasons, the Beavers have taken great pride in their defense.
However, with two freshmen in the starting lineup, and the loss of Jo Grymek in the middle and Katie McWilliams on the perimeter, there were some questions about how the Beavers might start the season on that end of the floor.
But after 11 games, Oregon State appears to be making the strides needed as it prepares to open Pac-12 play Friday at home against Utah.
First up, however, is a noon Sunday tip with Cal State Bakersfield to close out the nonconference slate.
The Beavers enter Sunday allowing the opposition to shoot just 32.9 percent from the field, 11th best in Division I through games played Friday. OSU is 13th in points allowed per game at 52.9.
Both freshmen — Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown — have stepped in and helped contribute to those numbers.
“I think Taylor and Kennedy, in particular, have really grown, our team’s learned how to play with them and learned what this year's group is going to be like,” Rueck said Friday. “And so I've been really pleased with it.”
The Beavers have twice in the past four games allowed 34 or fewer points. Since giving up 77 and 69 against ranked teams DePaul and Missouri State, respectively, OSU has not allowed more than 57 points, and that came in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona last week.
Hawaii managed just 32 in Gill Coliseum, BYU only 34 in the Maui Jim Maui Classic last week and Miami, ranked again this week, had just 53 at home.
Junior guard Aleah Goodman said she has been pleased with the progress the Beavers have made in that category.
“We know we have offense, we know our offense is going to flow, but it makes it so much easier when you're getting stops on the other end just to flow better, flow more in transition,” she said. “I think that's been a really big focus for us and I'm really proud how we've kind of responded to his challenge about finding a defense identity.”
The defense was big the last time out as the Beavers managed just four first-quarter points. But they allowed only 11 to stay in the game and allow them to storm back for a 65-34 win.
Pac-12 before January
While the Beavers are taking on Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday, eight Pac-12 teams will open conference play the same day in their “rivalry” games.
Only the Oregon and Bay Area schools will not square off the first weekend of the conference season.
This has been the standard since Rueck has been at Oregon State and he’s just fine with it. He said he can see the allure of opening against your rival, but there is also something to playing back-to-back rivalry games later in the season.
Waiting also allows the Beavers, or any other team, to play a nonconference game after the Christmas break before jumping into the gauntlet that is the Pac-12.
“I think it's nice to kind of have one more game before we start conference and just kind get our legs going, get our bodies feeling a little better and just have that game trying to get us back into the flow of things before we start with the Pac-12 Conference,” Goodman said.
The Ducks and Beavers will play back to back on Jan. 24 (Eugene) and Jan. 26 (Corvallis).
Pivec moving up
Senior Mikayla Pivec is No. 9 in OSU career scoring with 1,339 points and tied for fifth in career rebounding with Marie Gulich with 843.
She should be a lock to move into the top three in rebounding and pass Carol Menken, who finished with 901 in only 81 games. Tanja Kostic is second with 1,001 and Ruth Hamblin holds the record with 1,027.
If Pivec continues at her 9.9. per-game pace this season, she will set the record.
At 15.6 points per game so far this season, Pivec would pass Annette Mollerstrom into eighth but fall short of Jamie Weisner’s 1,777 in seventh. Pivec is guaranteed 20 more games at a minimum.