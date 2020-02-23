OSU women's basketball: Beavers rise to challenge to rout Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Coach Scott Rueck knows that for No. 15 Oregon State to go anywhere the rest of the women's basketball season, the Beavers need more than Destiny Slocum, Mikayla Pivec and Taylor Jones scoring points.
At halftime of Sunday’s game at last-place California, he looked and saw that those three players were 10 for 21 from the floor and scored all 25 of the Beavers’ points.
So he decided to sit all three players to start the third period and see how the other players would respond.
Led by Maddie Washington’s eight quick points, the group of Washington, Patricia Morris, Jasmine Simmons, Kat Tudor and Aleah Goodman, started fast and helped the Beavers break open the game and end a four-game losing streak with a 76-63 Pac-12 win.
“I wanted that group that hadn't scored yet to come to play and so that's who we started in the second half and said what are you going to do,” Rueck said on his postgame radio interview. “They rose to the occasion and I thought that was a lift for everyone.
"It lightens the load on those three that were scoring. That's a lot of pressure when the rest of your team is not even looking at the rim at times and that's complete opposite of what we try to be. So I was very pleased with the way we moved the basketball, we had four assists in the first five minutes of that second half. And that was the separation right there and then the remainder of the game we just continued to build upon it.”
Pivec finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, Slocum added 17 points and Jones 12 for the Beavers (20-8, 8-8). Washington scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Goodman dropped in seven in the second half.
Cal (10-17, 2-14) got 17 points from both Jaelyn Brown and Cailyn Crocker.
Washington finished 5 for 9 from the field and made the Bears play when they left her open for the mid-range jumper. She scored eight straight point to help the Beavers take a 25-30 lead and Cal never got any closer as Tudor buried a 3-pointer just after that.
“(Rueck) started a new group and he challenged us and I had to take advantage of that open shot,” Washington said in a radio interview. "I didn’t really think about anything, you just let it fly. You’re teammates are confident, you’re confident. It was great.”
It wasn’t just Washington as the entire team seemed to elevate their performance from the first half. The Beavers were 21 for 34 from the floor in the second half and limited Cal to a 13-for-31 shooting performance.
But Washington gets a lot of the credit, Pivec said.
“She made them pay from 15 feet when they backed off her and that’s a shot she needs to hit and she’s fully capable of hitting that and she showed that today," Pivec said in a radio interview. "She’ll be a big weapon going forward for us.”
You have free articles remaining.
After scoring just 25 points in the first half, the Beavers were 13 for 16 in the third and scored 27 points to take a 52-43 lead. Slocum gave the Beavers a 44-34 lead before Cal cut it to 46-41 but OSU closed with a 6-2 run.
The Beavers then scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter and kept Cal at bay from there.
Pivec’s seventh rebound gave her 1,000 for her career. She needs two more to pass Tanja Kostic for second and 28 to break Ruth Hamblin’s program record of 1,027.
“It has a nice ring to it,” Pivec said. “It’s a cool milestone.”
What was more important, though, was the win as the Beavers had been in position to come out victorious the previous four games but weren’t able to make plays down the stretch. The last two losses came on the road at No. 8 UCLA and at No. 4 Stanford.
“This game, this ‘W’ was vital,” Washington said. “We needed it. We needed to send a message. We needed everybody to rise and step up. We’d get close but not close enough and this game it took everybody. It was a great team win.”
The second quarter was not all that pretty as Cal missed its first eight shots but the Beavers didn’t take full advantage as they only got off five shots with four turnovers to lead 20-18 midway though.
Slocum’s 3-point play gave the Beavers to a 25-22 lead — their largest — and ended nearly 3 minutes without a point by either team.
But Cal hit a shot with a second left to trim the OSU lead to 25-24.
OSU was 4 for 12 from the field in the quarter while Cal was only 3 for 15.
Pivec ended the half with 12 points and four rebounds and Slocum had nine to lead the Beavers. Crocker had eight for Cal.
Cal jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led most of the first quarter before taking a 16-14 lead in to the second.
The Bears were 2 for 4 from 3 and shot 6 for 14 overall OSU was 0 for 4 from 3 and 6 for 15 overall. Pivec had eight points.
The Beavers return home to wrap up the regular season against Washington at 6 p.m. Friday and Washington State at noon on Sunday.