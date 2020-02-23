OSU women's basketball: Beavers rise to challenge to rout Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Coach Scott Rueck knows that for No. 15 Oregon State to go anywhere the rest of the women's basketball season, the Beavers need more than Destiny Slocum, Mikayla Pivec and Taylor Jones scoring points.

At halftime of Sunday’s game at last-place California, he looked and saw that those three players were 10 for 21 from the floor and scored all 25 of the Beavers’ points.

So he decided to sit all three players to start the third period and see how the other players would respond.

Led by Maddie Washington’s eight quick points, the group of Washington, Patricia Morris, Jasmine Simmons, Kat Tudor and Aleah Goodman, started fast and helped the Beavers break open the game and end a four-game losing streak with a 76-63 Pac-12 win.

“I wanted that group that hadn't scored yet to come to play and so that's who we started in the second half and said what are you going to do,” Rueck said on his postgame radio interview. “They rose to the occasion and I thought that was a lift for everyone.