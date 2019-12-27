OSU women's basketball: Beavers remain focused on next game

Only nine teams have survived the first two months of the college women’s basketball season unscathed.
No. 3 Oregon State is one of those teams which has yet to suffer a loss as the Beavers prepare to wrap up nonconference play Sunday at home against Cal State Bakersfield. Tipoff is set for noon.
The Beavers (11-0) have not played, however, since dominating the two-game Maui Jim Maui Classic in Hawaii last week with wins over Northern Arizona (91-57) and BYU (65-34).
With the opening of Pac-12 play right around the corner — the Beavers host Utah on Jan. 3 — could Sunday’s battle with the Roadrunners (8-3) be a bit of a trap game?
“I think it is difficult not to look ahead and not to look at the conference and the games that we have upcoming,” junior Aleah Goodman admitted Friday morning. “But our coaches do a great job of kind of making sure we stay one day at a time, one game at a time. So we're not looking ahead, we're focusing on the next game before us and I think that's something they do a great job of.”
Coach Scott Rueck also isn’t concerned about the potential of looking past the Roadrunners, although not playing in more than a week does give him a bit of anxiety.
“This team has really matured in front of our eyes, we've got great leadership and they understand how important each game is and how important momentum is,” Rueck said. “So, we’ve built some great momentum and want to keep that going. It doesn't matter who's on the other bench, it's time for us to play basketball. I’ve liked the way we’ve approached every game.”
The undefeated record is nice — the Beavers are off to the best start in program history since record were kept starting in 1976-77 season — but it’s not something the players think too much about.
“It’s a great place to be but we know each game each team will come in and bring a huge intensity to try to knock us off,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “So we are coming in every day and focusing on the next game and not what we’ve done in the past, but how can we execute one game at a time and each game that comes to us?”
While they haven’t suffered a defeat in the standings, that doesn’t mean there haven't been plenty of lessons learned over the course of the first 11 games and numerous practices since they began back in August to prepare for their trip to Italy.
“It's all about mentality for us,” Goodman said. “We kill ourselves in practice. We go head to head so in a way you could say we have experienced some losses because we are fighting against each other every day in practice so there is going to be a team that loses every drill.
“But we're hoping to stay away from having to learn the lesson that way. … So I think we've done a great job being able to learn a lot from our wins and learn a lot from every possession rather than having to take a whole loss as a lesson."
So would a loss at some point benefit the Beavers in order to see what they can take from a different kind of lesson?
Not according to Rueck.
“In some ways it is a great motivator, no question, to learn from failures, but I don't think you need it,” he said. “And this team is pretty mature in the way that they approach practice each day getting better. I've liked that about them all year and it's been fun to coach them for that reason. They're hungry, and so they know that we've got some massive tests ahead of us.
“This conference is going to provide it night after night, and we're experienced enough to know what it takes and so I don't think the record even matters. I think it's just like we've got to get better and so that's the urgency that I sense in them which is fun to be a part of, it makes this room a great place to be every day because it's a team that wants to continue to improve.”