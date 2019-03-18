Oregon State will be the No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and will host the first and second rounds for the fourth time in the last five years.
The Beavers (24-7), who finished third in the Pac-12 Conference, will meet No. 13 seed Boise State (28-4) on Saturday. Boise was projected by some to be an 11 or 12 seed.
No. 5 seed Gonzaga (28-4) and No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock (21-10) will square off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. OSU and Boise State will play after that game.
The winners will meet on Monday for a trip to the Sweet 16.
The brackets were accidentally released early on ESPNU and the selection reveal was moved up to 2 p.m. from 4 p.m. Many schools who had planned watch party gatherings cancelled those, including Oregon State.
ESPN released the following statement: “In working with the NCAA to prepare for tonight’s Women’s Selection Special we received the bracket, similar to years past. In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU. We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”
The Beavers have advanced to three straight Sweet 16s but were denied a trip there with a 76-64 loss to Gonzaga at home in 2015. The Beavers have won six straight games in the opening weekend of the tournament since then.
Louisville, which handed the Beavers a season-ending loss in the Elite Eight last season, is the No. 1 seed in the regional while UConn is the No. 2 seed and Maryland the No. 3 seed.
Pac-12 foe UCLA is the No. 6 seed in the regional and will face off with No. 11 seed Tennessee in the first round.
Oregon is the No. 2 seed in the Portland Regional and will host the first and second rounds. The Ducks open with Portland State on Friday. Mississippi State is the No. 1 seed in the regional. The Ducks topped the Bulldogs at 82-74 home back in December. Texas and Indiana are also in Eugene.
Stanford is the No. 2 seed in the Chicago Regional where Notre Dame is the top seed. The Cardinal open against UC Davis with BYU and Auburn also in the pod.
Arizona State is the No. 5 seed in the Portland Regional and heads to Miami for the first two rounds. The Sun Devils face UCF in the first round.
California made it six Pac-12 teams in the field with a No. 8 seed in the Greensboro Regional. The Golden Bears open with North Carolina with the winner facing No. 1 seed Baylor, most likely.
The winners of the Greensboro and Portland regionals will meet in one national semifinal while the victors of the Chicago and Albany regionals will meet in the other. The title game is set for April 7.
(This story will be updated)