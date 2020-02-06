OSU women's basketball: Beavers ready for rematch with Arizona State

“We didn't obviously play very well offensively, we shot in the worst we shot all season in that game and so you know those things need to get better,” coach Scott Rueck said.

That loss kept the Beavers from likely being ranked No. 1 in the AP poll the following day and was the start of what turned out to be a stretch where they dropped four of five games.

“I think we're all really excited to have a second chance at that,” said freshman Kennedy Brown. “We learned a lot of lessons that game and what it takes. They're a good team and they play hard and they were aggressive so I think the lessons we've learned up to this point will really help us in that game.”

The Sun Devils have also won four in a row in the series and won at Gill last season. Rueck said he expects Friday to be the same type of “battle” that has taken place through much of the series recently.