OSU women's basketball: Beavers' rally falls just short in loss to No. 4 Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif — Oregon State made a frantic comeback attempt in the final seven minutes but came up just short as Destiny Slocum was unable to get one more shot to fall as the No. 15 Beavers dropped a 63-60 Pac-12 women's basketball game to No. 4 Stanford before a crowd of 3,745 at Maples Pavilion.
The loss drops the Beavers (19-8, 7-8) below .500 in the conference and marked the fourth straight setback for the team. The last two have come against top-8 teams in the span of five days.
“Probably the second closest we've ever played Stanford in this building in the history of our program, and to do that with the adversity we’ve faced with all the stuff that we've been through as a team and a program I thought tonight spoke volumes about who we are as a program,” coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview. “They battled with a lot of pride, a lot of effort and a lot of heart.”
Slocum finished with 26 points, tying her season high she set against Stanford in the first meeting, while Taylor Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Mikayla Pivec contributing 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kiana Williams had 24 points for the Cardinal, who scored just four points over the final 7 minutes of the game.
Slocum started the comeback by draining back-to-back 3-pointers before Pivec hit two free throws and drained a jumper to cap a 10-0 run and get the Beavers within 59-55 with 3:30 to play.
Williams hit two shots around a Jones bucket to put the Cardinal up 63-57 with 1:34 left.
Kat Tudor buried a 3 with 27.8 seconds left to make it 63-60 and the Beavers forced a turnover for a shot at tying the game. But the Cardinal fouled with 4.8 left and the Beavers couldn’t score.
Stanford won both meetings this season by three points.
“I was really proud of them,” Rueck said. “The way that we prepared on a short week, the way the staff prepared. I thought our staff was phenomenal this week getting ready for this one and obviously the one on Sunday as well. Hard place to play against a really good team and I thought we had a really focused effort tonight. I thought we just got better.”
Once again, though, the third quarter was far from ideal for the Beavers, who were outscored 18-11 and saw a two-point halftime deficit become nine after three quarters.
You have free articles remaining.
Oregon State was down 44-36 midway through the third when the Oregon State bench was called for a technical foul.
Williams hit both technical foul shots and the Cardinal got the ball — it was Oregon State’s before the technical foul — and scored to go up 12.
The Beavers scored six straight to get within 48-42, but the Cardinal answered with five straight to regain control.
OSU was just 3 for 13 in the third quarter.
“Three straight games that third quarter is our nemesis,” Rueck said. “It’s my speeches I’m assuming and so I've got to reevaluate the things I'm saying at halftime because the last three games that's been the difference in the game.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair as the largest lead for either team was four — by Stanford late in the second quarter.
The Beavers finished the half 13 for 28 from the field and were 2 for 6 from 3. The Cardinal were 15 for 35 and 6 for 14 from deep to take a 36-34 lead into the half.
Slocum had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from deep, while Jones was 5 for 8 from the field for 12 points.
Williams led the Cardinal with 13 points and hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the half.
Slocum hit a 3 to put the Beavers up 24-21 but Williams answered with back-to-back triples to give the lead back to the Cardinal as both teams struggled offensively the first half the second quarter. OSU was 1 for 6 and Stanford 2 for 10.
The Cardinal took a 21-19 lead after the first quarter thanks to a 9-for-17 performance that including making 3 of 4 3-pointers. The Beavers were better percentage-wise, making 8 of 14 shots but only 1 for 3 from 3.
Slocum had nine points and Jones eight for the Beavers.