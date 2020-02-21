OSU women's basketball: Beavers' rally falls just short in loss to No. 4 Cardinal

OSU was just 3 for 13 in the third quarter.

“Three straight games that third quarter is our nemesis,” Rueck said. “It’s my speeches I’m assuming and so I've got to reevaluate the things I'm saying at halftime because the last three games that's been the difference in the game.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair as the largest lead for either team was four — by Stanford late in the second quarter.

The Beavers finished the half 13 for 28 from the field and were 2 for 6 from 3. The Cardinal were 15 for 35 and 6 for 14 from deep to take a 36-34 lead into the half.

Slocum had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from deep, while Jones was 5 for 8 from the field for 12 points.

Williams led the Cardinal with 13 points and hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the half.

Slocum hit a 3 to put the Beavers up 24-21 but Williams answered with back-to-back triples to give the lead back to the Cardinal as both teams struggled offensively the first half the second quarter. OSU was 1 for 6 and Stanford 2 for 10.