VENICE, Italy — Mikayla Pivec came up with another big game, scoring 24 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals as the Oregon State women's basketball team cruised past ASD San Martino di Lupari 85-51 on Wednesday.
It's the Beavers third straight win on their tour of Italy. Oregon State will head to Como on Thursday for the final two days the tour and will play their final game on Friday, when it faces Basket Costa.
Jasmine Simmons added 13 points and dished out six assists, while Kennedy Brown chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Destiny Slocum put up 10 points and Taya Corosdale had seven boards.
San Martino plays in Serie A, the top division of Italian basketball. The team finished fourth in the league last season and made the semifinals of the playoffs.
"This team was more experienced and more athletic than we have seen the last couple days," coach Scott Rueck said. "Once we settled in, everything started flowing. We got stops defensively and we got out in transition. This team loves to compete, and we rose to the challenge today."
Oregon State had 27 assists on 32 made baskets.
The Beavers used an early 7-0 run to jump in front. They continued to create separation late in the first quarter, ending the period up 21-10.
Oregon State kept things rolling in the second, scoring the first 10 points of the quarter on its way to a 50-29 advantage at the intermission.
A burst late in the third quarter put OSU up 62-38 heading to the fourth.