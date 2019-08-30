COMO, Italy — Mikayla Pivec continued to lead the way for the Oregon State women's basketball team on Friday as the Beavers wrapped up their 10-day tour of Italy with an 89-47 win over Costa Basket.
Pivec, a senior, finished with another double-double, dropping 17 points and adding 10 rebounds and five assists for OSU, which went 4-0 on the tour. Sophomore Jasmine Simmons also had four solid games, scoring 13 points on Friday, while freshmen Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones put up 12 apiece.
Destiny Slocum finished with eight points and five assists, while Taya Corosdale recorded eight points and five boards.
"We were playing against a group of pros that was excited to get out there," coach Scott Rueck said. "The system they ran was a disciplined one. This was a great test for us to have to hang in there for the full 24-second shot clock, and offensively they really made us work.
The two teams battled in a tight one early on, as the Beavers took a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Oregon State started the second with an 11-2 run to extend the lead, on its way to a 37-27 halftime advantage.
The Beavers came out firing in the second half, stretching the lead to 60-41 after three quarters on their way to the 42-point win.
"The third quarter was special," Rueck said. "We got out in transition, and our defensive intensity pushed them off their spots. The ball really moved well in the second half."
Costa will play in Serie A this season, the top division of Italian basketball, after earning promotion from Serie A2 last season. The team is located in the city of Costa Mansaga, not far from Como.
The Beavers will now head home after gaining some valuable experience on and off the court.
"What a blessing this entire trip has been," Rueck said. "Our freshmen are now advanced. All of the shared experiences we've had over 10 straight days, they bond you at a different level. There is no way to replicate this at home. This is already a tight group, and these experiences will bring them even closer together. Now when we come back to start practice, we will have all these memories to lean on, so I'm really thankful for all of these experiences we've had."