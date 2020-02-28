OSU women's basketball: Beavers pull away in fourth to top Huskies

After a defensive stop, Goodman passed up an open 3 and found Kat Tudor, who drained an even more open 3 from the corner.

Then Pivec came up with a steal and layup and the lead ballooned to 68-55 with 3:27 left.

“Yeah, that was a huge stretch for us,” Goodman said. “During that stretch we really locked down on the defensive end and just were super, super focused, which led to easy offense. I think all three of those baskets came from transition, which we love to play in transition. We were flowing really well so I think just really focusing on defense, locking up, just led to easy offense.”

Goodman led four Beavers in double figures with 22 points, hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers. Jones added 21, Destiny Slocum 11 and Pivec 10. Tudor had nine.

Goodman admitted she had a bit of a chip on her shoulder after going 0 for 10 from the floor, including missing all nine 3-pointers in a 68-67 loss to the Huskies in last year’s quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

“It felt good for sure,” Goodman said. “My teammates are hard to guard one on one so when they just attack like they do, they draw the help and so it's on me to hit shots."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}