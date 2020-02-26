OSU women's basketball: Beavers playing well despite setbacks

Oregon State had a 14-point lead at UCLA only to lose in overtime and then dropped a 63-60 decision at Stanford in the closest loss in program history against the Cardinal on the road.

“Against Stanford I think we personally did a good job,” freshman Taylor Jones said. “We could have pulled it out at the end and there was a bunch of stuff that we could have done better. But we're going to be able to watch film (Tuesday) and we're going to be able to see a lot of improvement from the weeks before.”

In all eight losses the Beavers have had a lead, and in many of them that lead was in the fourth quarter.

“We've had moments where we've haven't played our best down the stretch when we needed to get those wins that we typically have in years past," senior Mikayla Pivec said. "So our record may not reflect exactly how well we're competing throughout the entire game.

“But I think all those lessons in terms of what you need to do down the stretch to be more effective, seeing from other teams making those great plays down the stretch ... will all be learning experiences for what we need to take into the Pac-12 tournament, where it just takes one game. … And if you lose you're done, so we know what we need to do to do better, and we’ve just got to execute.”