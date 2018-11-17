Scott Rueck admitted he was a little nervous heading into Saturday’s night’s battle with Saint Mary’s.
Oregon State’s coach described the Gaels as a “gritty and tough” team and knew it would take a great effort to defend them.
He called it a huge test.
Well, the No. 8-ranked Beavers passed it with flying colors.
Destiny Slocum finished with 22 points, Mikayla Pivec added 19 and Aleah Goodman chipped in 12 as the Beavers rolled to an 89-56 nonconference women’s basketball win before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 4,329.
“I thought offensively we could create some great shots for ourselves and I thought we could get out and run at times and I was just overall extremely pleased with our effort, with our attention to detail,” Rueck said.
“And we started the first possession with a great effort on the defensive end and that fueled our offense.”
The Beavers started fast and never let up, finishing the game hitting 33 of 68 shots from the floor (48.5 percent), including 15 for 29 from beyond the 3-point line (51.7 percent).
Kat Tudor and Katie McWilliams both finished with nine points as every player who saw action scored.
“When this team starts to roll, there’s so many weapons shooting the basketball and we obviously saw that tonight shooting 52 percent from the 3-point line,” Rueck said.
Saint Mary’s coach Paul Thomas said the Gaels wanted to chase the Beavers from the 3-point line.
That definitely didn’t happen as Slocum and Goodman each had four 3s while Tudor and McWilliams both added three. Pivec had the other.
“It’s hard to do that when they are effective in getting the ball into the lane via the pass or the drive,” Thomas said. “I mean, 24, Slocum, she’s just incredible about making two (players) guard one.
"And then what makes her even better is she always finds the open player. She always finds the open player. Pivec does that. They just do a good job of keeping you spaced out and we did not handle it well.”
While the Beavers were clicking on offense, the defense was limiting a team that put up 90 points against Wyoming in its opener and 70 at Washington State last Sunday in a six-point win, to 12 in the first quarter and 26 at the half — when the Beavers led 48-26.
The Gaels were just 8 for 29 from the floor and 1 for 8 from three in the opening 20 minutes.
“We knew this would be a really good test for us, especially defensively,” said Pivec, who added eight rebounds and seven assists. “… We knew they could score and had a lot of weapons. So we really worked hard this week in our positioning on defense and (to) make them work for everything that they would try to get.”
Goodman hit back-to-back-to-back 3s for the Beavers late in the first quarter to turn an 18-8 lead into 27-10.
The Gaels used a 7-0 run to get within 36-23, but the Beavers countered with seven straight of their own to push the lead back up to 20.
Oregon State made 10 3s in the first half with Goodman and Slocum each scoring 12 points.
“I think overall offensively and defensively this was an important game for us,” Slocum said. “Just to make sure that we’re flowing on all cylinders at all times. They’re a good team and they can make runs so our job was to not let them eve get that type of momentum and I think we did a good job.”
OSU played through early foul trouble with McWilliams picking up 2 in the first 65 seconds. Tudor, who came in for her, also picked up two while Taya Corosdale had three before the half.
“I think everyone did a great job when their number was called,” Slocum said. “The energy was the same and I think we did a great job the entire game of when it was your turn to come in, you bring the same type of energy.”
The Beavers finished with 24 fouls while Saint Mary’s was whistled for 14.
The Beavers also won the rebound battle, crushing the Gaels 50-31, a number that made him smile.
Rueck said he challenged his team to match Saint Mary’s physicality on the glass.
“To see that number makes me really happy,” he said.