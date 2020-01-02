OSU women's basketball: Beavers open Pac-12 play at home against Utah

Oregon State’s No. 3-ranked women’s basketball team opens Pac-12 play 12-0 but far from perfect or satisfied with its performance to date.

“I don't think we execute anywhere near where we need to, or where we will be,” coach Scott Rueck said. “And so there's a lot of growth on this team still and I'm certainly not satisfied with anything yet.”

The Beavers were able to dispatch Cal State Bakersfield, 69-50, last Sunday but everyone knows the level of execution will need to rise against conference opponents.

“I mean the other day was not our A game and so these are going to be important practices building towards the weekend," Rueck said earlier in the week. "And what I know about this team, though, is they're so competitive. They've been waiting for this. We're excited for Pac-12 play.”

What is expected to be a challenging and grueling 18-game trek through the conference begins at 7 p.m. Friday inside Gill Coliseum when the Beavers play host to Utah.

The Utes have already played a conference game, falling 80-70 at home to Colorado last Sunday. Utah is just 7-5 heading into Friday's matchup but Rueck believes the record is misleading.

