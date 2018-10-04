Oregon State’s women’s basketball team will open the Pac-12 schedule at home this season.
The Beavers, fresh off an Elite Eight appearance in last season’s NCAA tournament, will take on Washington State on Jan. 4, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Oregon State will face Washington at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 before heading to the Los Angeles schools, first taking on UCLA at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and wrapping up against USC at noon on Jan. 13.
The Beavers return home to host Arizona at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 and Arizona State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Oregon State then plays five of the next seven games on the road. It begins with a road trip to Washington on Jan. 25 (8 p.m.) and Washington State on Jan. 27 (noon).
Colorado comes to Gill Coliseum on Feb. 1 (7 p.m.) before the Beavers host Utah at noon on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3).
Next is a trip to the Bay Area for take on Stanford on Feb. 8 (6 p.m.) in what is sure to be a crucial showdown as it is the only meeting between the two perennial Pac-12 powers.
Oregon State plays at California on Feb. 10 (1 p.m.) before heading to Eugene on Feb. 15 for the first of back-to-back Civil Wars with reigning Pac-12 champ Oregon. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.
The rivals face off again on Big Monday on Feb. 18 in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. in Gill.
USC comes to Corvallis on Feb 22 (6 p.m.) and UCLA on Feb. 24 (1 p.m.) before the Beavers head to the dessert to take on Arizona State on March 1 (5 p.m.) and Arizona on March 3 (2 p.m.) to close out the regular season.
The Beavers’ nonconference schedule was released a while ago and they will play a total of 16 regular-season home games, including a showdown with Duke at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Oregon State will host an exhibition game with Northwest Nazarene on Nov. 3 and open the regular season at home against Cal Poly on Nov. 9.