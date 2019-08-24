ROME — Sophomore guard Jasmine Simmons was 8-for-10 shooting and scored 19 points to lead five Beavers in double figures as the Oregon State women's basketball team opened its trip to Italy with a 103-43 exhibition victory over Lazio Select at the Arena Altero Felci on Saturday.
Junior Destiny Slocum added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, while freshman Kennedy Brown notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow freshman Taylor Jones added 13 points and five rebounds.
Mikayla Pivec filled the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.
“It was great to get back out there for a game,” Simmons said. “It was fantastic for our first game on the court. The ball moved really well, the way we ran the floor and our defensive pressure. It was really a phenomenal effort.”
The Beavers exploded out of the gate as they took a 34-6 lead in at the end of the first quarter. Oregon State headed to the break with a 54-16 lead.
Maddie Washington added eight points, Patricia Morris and Taya Corosdale six each, Aleah Goodman five and Janessa Thropay four.
The Beavers will head to Florence on Sunday as they continue their journey north. The team’s next game will come Tuesday, when it faces Pozano Basket at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.