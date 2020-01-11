OSU women's basketball: Beavers not focused on potentially being No. 1 in the polls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“So they can't take that away from us but now it's what's next, and let's go find the next challenge and have fun with it and try to add more positives to our resume."

The Beavers have lost three in a row to the Sun Devils, falling in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in 2018 and then being swept in the season series last year.

“It's going to be tough Sunday in a place that wasn't a great place for us a year ago against the team that had our number last year," Rueck said. "So it's going to be another great battle.”

With the experience and leadership on this year’s team — four seniors and three juniors — you can bet it won’t be difficult for the Beavers to stay on target and not get ahead of themselves when it comes to the polls.

“I think there’s definitely leadership all around the team and everybody kind of has a different role,” Washington said.

And they know how not playing to their ability once could be costly. They nearly learned that the hard way on Friday as 19 turnovers led to 23 points for the Wildcats.

Washington said taking care of the ball, especially when dealing with pressure, and finding ways to be more efficient will be key on Sunday.